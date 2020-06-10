Job Announcement - Senior Assistant State's Attorney

Assistant State’s Attorney - Senior The Burleigh County Human Resource Department will be accepting applications from June 5, 2020 until June 21, 2020 for the position of a Senior Assistant State’s Attorney available in the Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s office. Salary Grade: 14 Number of Openings: 1 (one) Starting Salary: $82,139 - $91,228 (DOE) Type of Recruitment: Internal/External Reports to: State’s Attorney Minimum Qualifications:  Juris Doctorate from an accredited law school and license to practice law in the State of North Dakota, with three or more years of experience in criminal litigation preferred; four years’ experience in active law practice required.  Requires a valid Class D North Dakota driver’s license, with a clean driving record.  Must have reasonable interpersonal communication skills and be able to have a good working relationship with professional staff, law enforcement agencies, court staff, and the general public. Essential Duties and Responsibilities:  Responsible for gathering evidence, conducting more complex civil and criminal lawsuits, and presenting information in court to prosecute or defend actions.  Advise law enforcement officers, prepare and present warrants, and hold probable cause hearings.  Conduct legal research, prepare legal documents and opinions pertaining to assigned agency, and mentoring assistant state’s attorneys.  Advise elected and appointed officials and county employees as to their legal rights, and represent agencies in court.  Direct supervision of support staff along with other administrative duties in the absence of the State’s Attorney. How to Apply: Tip to Applicants: Read and follow the instructions on the Vacancy Announcement, the application, and any other requested item before completing and submitting your application packet.  Applicants must apply and register at the following address: http://burleighco.com/jobs/.  Applicants must also provide, 1. Resume; 2. Three (3) professional references; 3. Law school transcript; 4. A non-law review writing sample; 5. Cover letter that clearly explains how the applicant’s work experience is related to the description of essential duties and responsibilities, minimum qualifications, and level of work experience. Applications must be submitted online by the closing date. All other required documents must be submitted to Burleigh County Human Resources, 316 N. 5th St., Suite 106, PO Box 5518, Bismarck, ND 58506-5518 or e-mailed to: drhilborn@nd.gov by the closing date listed. Failure to apply online and send required documents will result in your application not being considered further. Telephone number: (701) 222-6669. Fax number: (701) 221-3395.  We only accept applications online. We no longer accept paper applications. We do not receive or accept general employment applications. Applicants must apply for a specific position within the County to be considered for that position. Some positions require testing to be completed at Job Service North Dakota. All Job Service North Dakota locations or Burleigh County’s Human Resource office can assist you with completing your online application.  Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.  People who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6669. Equal Opportunity Employer: The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.