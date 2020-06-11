Early Reviews in for New Book How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent (EQ) Leader
Except for teleportation, few superpowers can have as great an impact on our personal and professional lives as emotional intelligence.”DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early reviews are promising for the new book How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader (While Crushing Your Goals) by author Cheryl O’Donoghue. The book was created to help organizations and individuals meet the demand for a more emotionally intelligent workforce and to “help you unlock the best kept secret to a long and prosperous career—your own emotional intelligence—and how you can use it to lead yourself and those around you in a way that makes you relevant, respected and indispensable.”
To accomplish this goal, longtime executive, emotional intelligence leadership champion and coach Cheryl O’Donoghue, has created a unique business guide that features compelling storytelling from 20 leaders of different ages and backgrounds, an eye-opening “superpowers” self-assessment and plenty of intriguing exercises to:
Discover your unique emotional intelligence (Ei or EQ) leadership superpowers
Gain important insights into how your superpowers work for you
Learn how to develop and amplify your superpowers to overcome obstacles and achieve your goals with greater ease and confidence
Customize your own personal plan to raise your leadership game and feel more fulfilled and satisfied with your work
Early reviewers of the book share their feedback.
“This is an incredibly valuable business guide integrated seamlessly into a self-development workbook,” said Jean O’Neill, Vice President Channel, Cyxtera Technologies (Cyxtera.com). “Personally, I benefited from taking the self-assessment first, reading the profiles second, and working on the exercises third. The assessment helped me discover and reconnect with my emotional intelligence leadership superpowers and uncover other abilities I can develop to be an even more impactful leader. The profiles added another layer of insight to help tackle the leadership challenges and opportunities I face and offered plenty of helpful suggestions I will put to use.”
Nancy Ridge, Founder & President, Ridge Innovative (ridgeinnovative.com), said, “This book takes the mystery out of being an emotionally intelligent leader. Not only does it simply describe why it’s important but once again, Cheryl O’Donoghue clearly guides her readers to examine themselves and take action. Being inspired by the stories of the emotionally intelligent leaders in the book, one can take responsibility for their own journey, thus stepping up to play a part in changing the world.”
“Emotional intelligence is rapidly being recognized as one of our most important relationship skills, and with How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader, author Cheryl O'Donoghue cements her status as an expert on this subject,” said Nate Westre from MMIT Business Solutions Group (mmitiowa.com). “Cheryl explains emotional intelligence in simple terms and provides easy-to-follow steps and valuable techniques to develop and grow our own EQ. I enjoyed the techniques she shared to raise self-awareness and break down emotional barriers that can slow our professional progress. And using Cheryl's included checklists and worksheets to track and measure our emotional intelligence growth will have us all raising emotional intelligence leadership abilities in no time!”
Khali Henderson, Senior Partner at BuzzTheory Strategies (buzztheory.com), said, “Except for teleportation, few superpowers can have as great an impact on our personal and professional lives as emotional intelligence. It turns out, the path to high emotional intelligence actually is paved with good intentions. O'Donoghue shows us how to get there, step by step. Plus, instead of boring us with academic theory, she tells the story of emotional intelligence through the unforgettable journeys of 20 extraordinary people—young and old. These profiles give me new hope for humanity! And, the self-assessment and exercises, give the rest of us a roadmap for developing our emotional intelligence superpowers, the gifts we were given and the ones we wish we had.”
“Additionally, How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader lifts the curtain and exposes the one characteristic that is shared among all those interviewed: GRIT, and being able to draw from the shared personal experiences of the profiled leaders is extremely impactful,” said Natalia (Botti) Schenkel, National Director of Channel (Chicago) at Masergy Communications (masergy.com). “I appreciate how Cheryl captured the essence of each person and emphasized the emotional intelligence points in the gray boxes. This book reminds me of the Vince Lombardi quote, ‘Leaders are made, they are not born. They are made by hard effort, which is the price which all of us must pay to achieve any goal that is worthwhile.’ But rarely do we get real insight into what ‘hard effort’ actually means. This book shows you how leaders are made and offers us more than just a study on emotional intelligence. This is a guidebook for our ongoing leadership development.”
All royalties earned from O’Donoghue’s books go to the charitable nonprofit Mission Sisters Who Work (missionsisterswhowork.org). Mission Sisters provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and training, as well as scholarships needed to help take charge of their lives, so they are well-equipped to close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. The organization has a special focus on serving those from underprivileged communities interested in business or STEM careers.
How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader as well as other books by the author—How to Be a Woman in Technology and How to Be a Woman in Business are available on Amazon.
Visit cherylodonoghue.com or BnEiLeader.com for more information on the author, her books, and additional resources she has available to develop emotional intelligence leadership in companies and individuals.
