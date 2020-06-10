Veterans Studies Highlight PTSD Treatments, Importance for VA Disability Benefits, Allsup Reports

Allsup explains PTSD Awareness Month in June draws attention to crucial research for veterans, importance of medical treatment for documenting VA disability appeals

/EIN News/ -- Belleville, Illinois, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerous studies and medical treatments continue to improve for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and this is an important development for veterans needing medical documentation of PTSD for their VA disability appeals, according to Allsup Veterans Disability Appeal Services®. Allsup joins organizations nationwide, including the National Center for PTSD to observe PTSD Awareness Month in June.

More than one in 10 veterans experience PTSD, often due to combat trauma. In order to receive VA disability benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans need medical evidence to support their claim for a service-connected disability.

“For many veterans, PTSD can be a severe impairment that affects them daily and may even worsen their ability to hold a job or carry on normal daily activities,” said Brett Buchanan, VA-accredited Claims Agent at Allsup. “Veterans should absolutely continue with their appeals for VA disability compensation as a vital financial backstop while they deal with PTSD. This medical issue requires therapeutic intervention and it’s frequently a devastating health condition for veterans and their families.”

PTSD historically has been given other names, including “shell shock” or “combat fatigue,” and, generally, it can develop after events like combat, assault, or natural disasters. Sexual harassment or sexual assault also can lead to PTSD. People with PTSD experience a range of bodily reactions (such as reliving an event through flashbacks or nightmares) that will not go away as time passes, and can worsen.

The VA continues funding a variety of ongoing research for treatments and therapies, including trained service dogs, deep brain stimulation, prolonged exposure therapy, and other therapies. This research also explores the possibility of combined treatments, and medical studies range across veterans of all eras and their families.

Unfortunately, despite many treatments available, PTSD is still prevalent. Estimates vary widely, but in one study of 60,000 Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, 13.5% of deployed and non-deployed veterans screened positive for PTSD. Also, estimates suggest up to 500,000 people who served in these wars over the past 13 years have been diagnosed with PTSD.

Veterans who have experienced the disability-related effects of PTSD that disrupt their functioning and daily lives can also consider applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), which is a federal benefit provided when a severe disability prevents work and is overseen by the Social Security Administration.

