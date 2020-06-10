Pasadena Business Owner Gary Thompson Issues Apology

Local man’s verbal exchange with neighbor was recorded and shared online.

Pasadena, California, June 10, 2020 -- Gary Thompson, a business owner in Pasadena, California, today released the following statement:

I would like to address a recent video of me angrily confronting a neighbor, which has been widely broadcast on social media and in the local press.

What I said and the manner in which I said it was inappropriate and wrong and I sincerely apologize. Like all humans, I sometimes make mistakes, and in an emotional moment I raised my voice and used offensive language, which is never acceptable.



Those few regrettable moments captured on camera do not provide a full or accurate portrayal of who I am as a person.

Like most Americans, I have endured an emotional roller coaster in recent months, grappling with the financial and mental repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest within our society. When that video was taken, I had just returned home from boarding up friends’ businesses in Los Angeles that were mostly shuttered during the quarantine and badly damaged during recent demonstrations.

While all of this context is important to understand, it does not excuse my behavior, for which I am truly and deeply sorry. I am actively committed to learning from this unfortunate event and ensuring that I treat my neighbors and fellow community members with the dignity and respect that people of all backgrounds deserve.

Gary Thompson Pasadena, California