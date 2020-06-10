Duke Realty Receives LEED® Certification on Six Recently Developed Logistics Facilities

Projects in New Jersey, Southern California, Baltimore and Chicago receive designation from U.S. Green Building Council.

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the leading domestic only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, announces that it has earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) certification by the United States Green Building Council on six logistics buildings. LEED certification provides independent, third-party verification that a building project meets the highest performance standards and is deemed to be an environmentally responsible place to work.



Going forward the company’s investment and completions of LEED certified buildings will increase given its pledge to design and build every new development for LEED certification.

The six most recent Duke Realty LEED certified properties are:

5 Ethel Boulevard in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey;

16171 Santa Ana in Fontana, CA;

11600 Alameda St. in Lynwood, CA;

4323 Indian Avenue in Perris, CA;

Chesapeake Commerce Center 6000 in Baltimore; and

901 Chase Ave. in Chicago.

5 Ethel, a 194,056-square-foot warehouse; Chesapeake Commerce Center 6000, a 182,00-square-foot building; 4323 Indian Avenue, a 656,695-square-foot industrial building; and 901 Chase, a 154,000-square-foot facility, received LEED Certified® designation, while the 282,154-square-foot building at 16171 Santa Ana and the 201,027-square-foot building at 11600 Alameda both earned LEED Silver® designations.

In each of these projects, Duke Realty implemented strategies designed to ensure environmentally sustainable construction and site development, water savings, energy efficiency, and waste management. These strategies included:

energy performance optimization, including the use of high-efficiency HVAC and ventilation systems;

indoor and outdoor water use reduction;

enhanced practices focused on land protection, particularly in densely developed areas;

construction and demolition waste management, including storage and collection of recyclable materials to eliminate disposal in landfills;

green vehicle accommodation; and

indoor environmental quality management.

“All of these projects are excellent examples of Duke Realty’s commitment and capabilities toward developing environmentally sensitive logistics facilities,” said Megan Basore, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility. “In each instance, we worked diligently to ensure that the building met LEED standards by extensive commissioning, materials and systems testing, and other quality control practices.”

Sustainable development is an integral component of Duke Realty’s commitment to operating its business responsibly and ethically with the highest regard for its stakeholders and our world. The company’s 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report can be found here .

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500. The company maintains a Baa1 rating from Moody’s Investor Service and a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s Financial Services. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

News Media Contact: Megan Basore, VP, Corporate Responsibility, 317.808.6815, megan.basore@dukerealty.com