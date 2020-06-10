Streamline Health® Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First quarter 2020 revenue $2.8 million; loss from continuing operations ($1.0 million); adjusted EBITDA ($0.6 million)

Atlanta, GA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020, which ended April 30, 2020.

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $2.8 million, compared to $3.2 million in the prior year period. First quarter 2020 revenue was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in delayed customer purchase decisions that adversely impacted professional services and perpetual license revenue. Recurring revenue comprised 75% of first quarter 2020 revenue compared to 66% of first quarter 2019 revenue.

Loss from continuing operations during the first quarter of 2020 was ($1.0 million) compared to ($0.6 million) during the first quarter of 2019. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.7 million, compared to $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 net income included a $4.7 million gain, net of tax, from the sale of the ECM business and discontinued operations. The sale and discontinued operations relate to the Company’s legacy ECM business that closed and funded on February 24, 2020. This is compared to a $1.0 million income, net of tax, from discontinued operations during the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was a loss of ($638,000), compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of ($262,000) in the first quarter of 2019.

“All of us at Streamline Health are keenly aware of the incredibly difficult and dangerous situation our healthcare provider customers have been facing and continue to face. We remain thankful for their selfless service to our communities,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health.

“At the beginning of the first quarter, we completed the sale of our legacy ECM business which was one of the last steps in creating the new Streamline Health we have envisioned and communicated in various forms. In addition, we signed a new eValuator contract with a large academic healthcare institution in the Midwest. Then, the novel coronavirus slowed our momentum from mid-March through the end of the quarter which affected our financial performance. But the environment is improving, and we are seeing our selling activities pick up as we enter our second quarter. We are finding that in today’s unique environment, hospital administrators are highly motivated to find solutions that can help them capture more compliant revenue. In May, we closed a three-year eValuator contract with another academic facility in the northeast.

“I am excited about our Company’s focus on the middle of the revenue cycle and confident that eValuator’s automated, cloud-based pre-bill auditing technology will lead a paradigm shift to help healthcare providers achieve improved revenue integrity.”



Highlights from the first quarter ended April 30, 2020 included

● Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million; ● Loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 was ($1.0 million); ● Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was ($0.6 million); ● Bookings for the first quarter of 2020 were $1.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline Health reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Streamline Health’s management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline Health’s management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline Health’s business operations.

Streamline Health defines “adjusted EBITDA” as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure is included in this press release.

About Streamline Health



Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge­ - actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions and analytics that enable providers to drive reimbursement in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net .

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 Revenues: Systems sales $ - $ 221,000 Professional services 181,000 455,000 Audit Services 544,000 395,000 Maintenance and support 1,258,000 1,452,000 Software as a service 861,000 641,000 Total revenues 2,844,000 3,164,000 Operating expenses: Cost of systems sales 77,000 64,000 Cost of professional services 265,000 426,000 Cost of audit services 360,000 303,000 Cost of maintenance and support 186,000 127,000 Cost of software as a service 382,000 107,000 Selling, general and administrative 2,291,000 2,421,000 Research and development 684,000 589,000 Loss on exit of membership agreement 105,000 - Total operating expenses 4,350,000 4,037,000 Operating loss (1,506,000 ) (873,000 ) Other expense: Interest expense (14,000 ) (78,000 ) Miscellaneous expense (18,000 ) (16,000 ) Loss before income taxes (1,538,000 ) (967,000 ) Income tax benefit 561,000 325,000 Net Loss from continuing operations $ (977,000 ) $ (642,000 ) Income from discontinued operations: Gain on sale of discontinued operations 6,009,000 - Income from discontinued operations 137,000 1,282,000 Income tax expense (1,496,000 ) (327,000 ) Income from discontinued operations 4,650,000 955,000 Net income $ 3,673,000 $ 313,000 Basic Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Discontinued operations 0.16 0.04 Net income $ 0.13 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares - basic 29,767,814 19,793,361 Diluted Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Discontinued operations 0.15 0.04 Net income $ 0.12 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 30,037,716 22,825,037



STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

April 30, January 31, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,560,000 $ 1,649,000 Accounts receivable, net 688,000 2,016,000 Contract receivables 867,000 803,000 Prepaid hardware and other current assets 525,000 501,000 Current Assets from discontinued operations 168,000 1,585,000 Total current assets 8,808,000 6,554,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 84,000 98,000 Right of use asset on operating lease 513,000 - Capitalized software development costs, net 5,972,000 5,782,000 Intangible assets, net 992,000 1,115,000 Goodwill 10,712,000 10,712,000 Other non-current assets 1,377,000 611,000 Long-term assets from discontinued operations 48,000 6,826,000 Total non-current assets 19,698,000 25,144,000 $ 28,506,000 $ 31,698,000 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 289,000 $ 756,000 Accrued expenses 848,000 1,395,000 Current portion of term loan 686,000 3,872,000 Deferred revenues 2,262,000 3,593,000 Royalty liability 986,000 969,000 Other 1,112,000 - Current liabilities from discontinued operations 398,000 5,053,000 Total current liabilities 6,581,000 15,638,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion 1,615,000 - Deferred revenues, less current portion 39,000 55,000 Other liabilities 352,000 - Total non-current liabilities 2,006,000 55,000 Total liabilities 8,587,000 15,693,000 Stockholders’ equity 19,919,000 16,005,000 $ 28,506,000 $ 31,698,000



STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from continuing operating activities: Net Income $ 3,673,000 $ 313,000 Income from continuing operations 4,650,000 955,000 Loss from continuing operations $ (977,000 ) $ (642,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 14,000 8,000 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 289,000 126,000 Amortization of intangible assets 123,000 143,000 Amortization of other deferred costs 75,000 66,000 Valuation adjustments 17,000 15,000 Loss on exit of membership agreement 105,000 - Share-based compensation expense 263,000 269,000 Benefit for accounts receivable allowance (15,000 ) (277,000 ) Benefit for income taxes (561,000 ) (325,000 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (1,236,000 ) (867,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,903,000 ) (1,484,000 ) Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operations (2,270,000 ) 2,277,000 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment - (38,000 ) Capitalization of software development costs (479,000 ) (790,000 ) Proceeds from sale of ECM assets 11,284,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,805,000 (828,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations - (180,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan 2,301,000 - Principal payments on term loan (4,000,000 ) (149,000 ) Other (22,000 ) (3,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,721,000 ) (152,000 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 4,911,000 (367,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,649,000 2,376,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 6,560,000 $ 2,009,000



STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

New Bookings

(Unaudited)

Table B

Three Months

Ended April 30,

2020 Systems Sales $ 93,000 Professional Services 170,000 Audit Services 17,000 Maintenance and Support 93,000 Software as a Service 912,000 Q1 2020 Bookings $ 1,285,000 Q1 2019 Bookings (1) $ 1,255,000 (1) April 30, 2019 excludes bookings from the ECM business of approximately $100,000

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Table C

This press release contains a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage the business, such as in establishing an annual operating budget. Streamline Health’s management in its operating and financial decision-making uses non-GAAP financial measures because management believes these measures reflect ongoing business in a manner that allows meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Accordingly, the Company believes it is useful for investors and others to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures in order to (a) understand and evaluate current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does and (b) compare in a consistent manner the Company’s current financial results with past financial results. The primary limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures are that these measures may not be directly comparable to the amounts reported by other companies and they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations. The Company’s management compensates for these limitations by considering the Company’s financial results and outlook as determined in accordance with GAAP and by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. Streamline Health defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, professional and advisory fees, and internal direct costs incurred to complete transactions.

Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

(Unaudited)