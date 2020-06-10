DEM to Offer Additional Surf Lifeguard Certification Test on Friday, June 19

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today it will be administering an additional conditional Surf Lifeguard Certification test next week. Lifeguard positions at all beaches in Rhode Island require certification and special training in first aid, CPR, and lifeguard training.

The schedule of testing is as follows:

Friday, June 19 | 9 AM – 2 PM Scarborough North State Beach, Narragansett Surf tests for lifeguards working at all types of swimming facilities

DEM is offering an additional conditional test this year because the test scheduled for June 11 is full due to high demand. The June 19 conditional lifeguard test will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, and no pre-registrations will be accepted. This will be the final conditional surf test offered this year.

To qualify for testing, all candidates must have successfully completed courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR that includes infant, child, and adult. They must be at least 15 years of age and present a photo ID with verification of date of birth. Any candidate under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign the waiver/application form or obtain one from RI State Parks Headquarters prior to the testing date. Waivers can be requested by contacting Tom Rosa at 401-667-6206 or tom.rosa@dem.ri.gov. There is a $10 fee (exact change or check only) for the state certification card, which must be paid prior to the card being issued.

The entire testing process will follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines for cleaning, health screening, and testing procedures, as follows:

• Candidates will not be allowed into testing area until 15 minutes before their scheduled testing time.

• At check-in and check-out lifeguard candidates must remain at least 6 feet apart from other candidates and testing staff. Areas and spaces will be designated to assist in maintaining these distances.

• Candidates will be required to bring and wear cloth face coverings. Candidates will be screened by testing staff upon arriving at the testing area. The following is the screening tool that will be used. https://www.reopeningri.com/resource_pdfs/COVID19_Screening_Tool_English-NEW.pdf

• All testing staff will be wearing face coverings during the entire process. Testing staff physically conducting the test will be allowed to remove masks only if they are able to remain 6 feet from candidates in order to clearly give instructions or commands.

• Lifesaving equipment including surfboards, torps, buoys, rope, and rescue mannequins will be wiped down before and after each candidate is tested.

• Candidates will be required to use provided hand sanitizer after completing testing. In case of inclement weather, contact RI State Parks headquarters at 401-667-6200 for cancellation information.

For more information on becoming a lifeguard, visit www.riparks.com. For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov.

