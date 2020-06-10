Office Of The Governor, Nolan Ryan Release New COVID-19 PSA: “Don’t Be A Knucklehead”

June 10, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Office of the Governor and Baseball Hall-Of-Famer, Nolan Ryan today released a new public service announcement (PSA) entitled, "Don't Be A Knucklehead." In the PSA, Ryan encourages all Texans to follow effective health and safety protocols like washing their hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask.

The video is available for download at this link and can also be viewed on YouTube.

TRANSCRIPT:

Hey everyone, Nolan Ryan here. As we open Texas for business, we all need to work together in the fight against COVID-19. As Texans, we need to be responsible. We need to be smart. So when you leave the house, don’t be a knucklehead. Wash your hands, socially distance yourself from others, and wear a mask. Do the right thing. Look out for your fellow Texans and together we’ll make it through this.