NeuroMetrix to Target Chronic Knee Pain with Quell® 2.0 Wearable Pain Relief Device

WOBURN, Mass., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced that it has launched a marketing initiative focusing on chronic knee pain. This effort includes direct-to-consumer digital marketing as well as informing physicians and other health care providers about the use of Quell for their patients with knee pain.



About one-quarter of U.S. adults suffer from frequent knee pain, which limits function, decreases mobility, impacts sleep and reduces quality of life. Chronic knee pain is typically treated with oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and occasionally prescription opioids. These medications have side effects and, in the case of opioids, may lead to addiction. Surgery is an effective option for some individuals with chronic knee pain.

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) is a safe, non-invasive pain relief option, that has been used by physicians, physical therapists, and other health care professions for decades to treat chronic pain. Quell is the only true wearable TENS device. It is well suited to chronic knee pain because it is worn just below the knee, is not much larger than a credit card, and is comfortable enough to use 24/7. Quell is the only TENS device with specific FDA 510(k) clearance for use while sleeping. According to the Company’s Quell Health Cloud™, regular Quell users with knee pain wear their device for 10 hours a day and 40% use it while sleeping.

Quell has been commercially available over-the-counter since 2015. The most recent version, Quell 2.0, was launched in late 2018 and represents the most advanced TENS technology on the market. Key features include:

Only TENS device powered by a proprietary neurostimulation microchip

Prescription strength nerve stimulation

Therapy Autopilot ™ automatically controls and personalizes nerve stimulation

Controlled and enhanced by the industry leading Quell Relief mobile app

Detects and compensates for changes in the weather that may aggravate pain

Digital health enabled – objectively tracks sleep, activity and gait and user reported pain

Covered by 14 U.S. patents

Quell is available to consumers at QuellRelief.com . Veterans may obtain Quell through their VA hospital (contact customercare@quellrelief.com for information).

About NeuroMetrix



NeuroMetrix is a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices that are used throughout the world. The Company has three FDA cleared commercial products. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE™ is a point-of-care device that provides nerve conduction studies as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies. Quell® 2.0 is a wearable, mobile app enabled, neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain and is available over-the-counter. The Company maintains an active, industry-leading R&D program. For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com .

