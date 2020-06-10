Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Concord RENTS Honors the 49 Victims of the Pulse Night Club Shooting

By Displaying a Pulse Memorial Banner for the month of June

/EIN News/ -- MAITLAND, Fla., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of the victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting on June 12, 2016, ConcordRENTS will display their Pulse Memorial Banner for the month of June as a direct tribute to the loving and kindness of Juan Guerrero, former resident, along with the other 48 victims that were lost and the continued grief by family and friends.

Pulse Night Club is located in Orlando, FL, and was the scene of a mass shooting in 2016 that was consider a domestic terrorist attack that tragically claimed the lives of 49 men and women. 

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida.

