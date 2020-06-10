Doctors Share Own Advice on Protection Against Viruses and Bacteria

Propolis syrup for children is an effective and natural way to protect against cold and flu Anatolian Propolis is one of the most potent antioxidant sources in the world Dr. Samanci has recently got selected in FoodTech 500 list

Doctors talked about their research on how to strengthen the immune system

Regular Anatolian Propolis intake is essential for healthy growth, recovery and development in children especially during the fight against diseases.” — Dr. Ates Kara

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regular propolis intake promotes healthy growth and development in children, especially to fight against viruses and bacteria, according to world known infectious disease doctor Prof. Dr. Ates Kara.Collected by the bees from the plant saps, buds, and leaves, Anatolian Propolis is a potent natural antioxidant with antimicrobial properties and vast health benefits.Here is proof from experts on how propolis can promote health and nutrition:“I recommend regular Anatolian Propolis consumption for children.”Dr. Ates said, “research demonstrates that propolis, more specifically Anatolian Propolis improves the immune system. We observe that children taking Anatolian propolis regularly are more resistant against illnesses, and also they recover faster from infections. Therefore, I do recommend regular Anatolian propolis intake for children for all seasons. During the time children are sick, the dose can be increased up to four-times.”Propolis against respiratory infections:“As a natural immune support, I do recommend Anatolian propolis, known as the most powerful antioxidant in nature, in children’s diet since the risk of infections in children continues in the summer or winter. For example, in the summer, we observe many sicknesses associated with air-conditioned rooms or swimming pools. Treatments with antibiotics often harm the resistance of the body against infections and they weaken the defense system.”“Bee products have high biological activity, and they are proven to boost the body's immune system; based on many scientific studies. Therefore, I recommend including raw honey and Anatolian propolis in children’s diet during summer and winter to support the immune system.”“The best propolis supplements are produced through a contract-based business model under the supervision of Anatolian agricultural engineers. Besides, the extraction process of propolis determines its quality and healthy functions. It is also essential to harvest propolis from the regions far from crop fields to avoid pesticide contamination in the product. Therefore I do recommend Anatolian propolis that is produced with a contract-based business model and extracted under controlled conditions.” BEE&YOU 's CEO and female food scientist Dr. Asli Samanci also recommends the use of Anatolian propolis in addition to other natural antioxidants, and supplements.When asked about how to protect against any viruses and bacteria, Dr. Asli Samanci said, "As a food scientist, my first and foremost advice is to take care of the basics: Increase intake of unprocessed healthy food and practice good hygiene. You should make sure that you have enough nutritious food to provide you the necessary vitamins, minerals, protein and healthy fat. We also need to take care of us with the most basic hygiene products, like soap, clean water and alcohol based sanitizers."“When it comes to natural immune boosting products, the first thing that comes to mind is Anatolian propolis. It’s a resinous bee product that has phenomenal antiviral and antimicrobial properties. It’s very high in antioxidants, especially the types which belong in the phenolic and the flavonoid groups , and it is a great way to strengthen the immune system during times of outbreak. One of the best ways to supplement with Anatolian propolis is to drop straight into your throat, where it coats and kills the microbes locally. It can also be further supplemented with propolis throat spray, which works in a similar fashion. I would recommend Anatolian propolis to be used daily, especially while out in public spaces or after any social interaction throughout the day. Anatolian Propolis does a wonderful job at boosting your immunity. It is one of the strongest known sources of antioxidants. We have decided that it’s meaningful to provide Anatolian propolis in these turbulent times and we feel proud to be capable of supplying something that can impact people’s lives positively.”Dr. Samanci recently identified a dietary protocol that boosts the immune system. More information is available here: https://www.prdistribution.com/news/food-engineer-identifies-dietary-changes-to-strengthen-your-infection-resistance-as-coronavirus-sickens-thousands-worldwide/5294939 About BEE&YOU:BEE &YOU makes all-natural and biologically active bee products while promoting sustainable beekeeping. For more information, visit WWW.BeeAndYou.com BEE & YOU products are on sale at 3,000 CVS online and physical stores nationally, at the company’s website and on Amazon. Founded in 2013, BEE & YOU has won more than 30 awards in the past six years with its innovative, natural and healthy line of bee products. Strong advocates of beekeepers, BEE&YOU relies on a unique “Contract-Based Beekeeping Model” to protect bees and beekeepers’ rights and safety. This business model allows production agreements signed directly by beekeepers without middlemen or distributors.In addition to 3,500 retail outlets in the United States, BEE &YOU is also sold globally in South Korea, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, Qatar, Dubai and Cyprus. Learn more: http://www.beeandyou.com Contact: Funda Samanci Email: funda@sbs-americas.comDISCLAIMER:*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

