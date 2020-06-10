Coronavirus - Mauritius: British High Commission launches Covid-19 Fund

The British High Commission is inviting proposals for projects dealing with the impact of covid-19 in Mauritius. Proposals should provide a clear link to covid-19 and focus on the following priority areas:

i) Economic recovery and response, including around climate, health and business;

ii) Support to vulnerable groups within Mauritius and Rodrigues;

iii) Impact on green and sustainable policies and/or activities.

We invite proposals from civil society, commercial organisations, academic institutions and government entities, operating in either Mauritius or Rodrigues.

Proposals should be of no more than Rs 450,000 with an end date of no later than March 2021.

Applicants are invited to submit proposals of no more than 3 pages which provide the following information:

• Title of the project;

• Objectives;

• An explanation of how the proposal is linked to Covid-19 and how it fits within the priority areas mentioned above;

• Description of the activity and beneficiaries;

• Timetable for implementation;

• Outcomes;

• Estimated budget including breakdown of costs;

• Description of how the project will be monitored and any associated risks;

• Measurable indicators of success;

• An explanation of how the project outcomes will continue to have impact beyond the lifetime of the project.

Short-listed applicants will have to sign an Accountable Grant Agreement with the High Commission and commit to reporting requirements agreed between both parties.

Projects should not generate a profit for the implementers.

Successful implementers must be willing to engage with the High Commission on identifying media and digital outreach opportunities to publicise the projects.

Please submit concept notes by 3 July 2020 at bhcportlouis@gmail.com