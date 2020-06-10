Integrated Partners Appoints Courtney McQuade to Communications Team

McQuade will focus on Integrated’s social media, advertising and PR strategy, as Communications Manager for the organization, working with both advisors and corporate executives. The appointment is one of four new team member onboardings that Integrated expects to finalize by the end of July.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Partners, a national financial planning and registered investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Courtney McQuade to the organization as Communications Manager. Courtney will focus on continuing to build out the social media, PR and advertising strategies for Integrated, with the objective of attracting new financial advisors to join.

“We pride ourselves on adding talented team members to our ranks, not just for the obvious skills they bring to the table, but because we truly believe they will be a fantastic fit with our dedicated, advisor-first culture,” said Paul Saganey, founder and CEO, Integrated. “Courtney has already demonstrated a keen ability in working with a small group of our advisors, and will now focus her considerable talents on Integrated as a whole. I am so excited to work with her, and to welcome her to the Integrated family.”

McQuade has built a reputation as a savvy social media consultant within the independent financial advisory community, working closely with advisory firms and service providers to advisory firms. Her career working with advisors began at Wachovia, later acquired by Wells Fargo, where she trained advisors on various financial technology (FinTech) offerings and earned a reputation for being keenly aware of advisors’ challenges – and helping them to find solutions.

“My fondest memories over the course of my career in financial services and the military are of my experiences working alongside inspiring, fun, talented and fully-engaged teammates,” said Jason Lahita, Chief Communications Officer, Integrated. “Courtney has been an absolute joy to work with on various projects, and I am now privileged to work with her every day in bringing the Integrated message to advisors across the country.”

The Integrated communications team has a primary objective of raising awareness of the firm’s growth-centric advisor support affiliate model, in support of the recruiting efforts led by Rob Sandrew, head of advisor recruiting. The comms team also supports advisors interested in enhancing their PR and social media marketing efforts, by way of education, training and ongoing expert counsel.

McQuade concludes: “After spending time with the Integrated team and working with Jason on a project basis, I felt compelled to explore the possibility of a permanent position with the team. As it happens, the stars aligned – and, rather importantly, he and I share the same opinion with regard to “boneless chicken wings” – that they are in fact called “chicken nuggets”. Kidding aside (wasn’t really kidding though), I am thrilled to join and support Integrated’s broader mission and the communications goals of our advisors, as well.”

In addition to McQuade, Integrated is hiring for a VP of business development, as well as roles on the investment management and operations teams.

Media inquiries: Jason Lahita – jason.lahita@integrated-partners.com

