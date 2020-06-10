Jeton Sadiku Featured in Two Interviews
In two recent interviews, Jeton Sadiku spoke about his career and experiences.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeton Sadiku was recently featured in two interviews for Thrive Global and Kivo Daily. He spoke about his career, what keeps him motivated, and more.
With over 20 years in the industry, Jeton Sadiku is an experienced steel trader. Currently working as global head of trading for the Core Group of Companies, he trades approximately two million tonnes of steel per year, with annual sales of $800 million USD.
In his interview with Thrive Global, Jeton Sadiku spoke about finding what makes you happy and shared which traits he believes make him a successful leader.
“Having the ability to lead means seeing an opportunity when other see impossibility, creating and growing, and having the vision that other trust and follow,” Mr. Sadiku said.
In his interview with Kivo Daily, Mr. Sadiku spoke about achieving balance with personal endeavors and professional work. He shared the most important lesson he has learned throughout his career.
“Keep your circle small and always choose your friends wisely,” said Jeton Sadiku.
“It’s more important to have a small group of friends that you trust rather than being really popular without necessarily having any true friends that you know have your back through thick and thin.”
About Jeton Sadiku
Jeton Sadiku is a business management professional and steel trader with over 20 years of experience. He holds a BA in Business Management from the University of Westminster, England. He began his career in the industry working for Bel & Steel Ltd. and was responsible for steel sales on behalf of the Belon Group, Novosisbirsk and the introduction of a new customer and supply base. Jeton Sadiku has been working for the Core Group of Companies as the global head of trading since 2001. Throughout his career in the steel trading industry, Mr. Sadiku has gained experience negotiating with clients, senior managers, and directors from all around the world and has learned the transaction of international business.
