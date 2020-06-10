Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
President appoints State Secretary for Secondary Education

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 10 - The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, Wednesday, here appointed Gildo Matias José, as Secretary of State for Secondary Education. ,

In another decree, according to a press release from the President’s Civil Office, the President sacked Gildo Matias José from the position of assistant coordinator of the Technical Unit for Programming, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The Angolan Head of State also sacked Jesus Joaquim Baptista from the position of Secretary of State for Technical and Professional Education.

