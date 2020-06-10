SmartIQ to Digitally Transform the Forms Process as Latest Addition to Smart Communications Customer Conversations Management Platform

New Product has Proven Ability to Make Customer Conversations SMARTER

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications TM , the only provider of a customer conversations management platform, today announces the launch of SmartIQ TM . Evolving from the Intelledox product, which Smart Communications acquired in July 2019, SmartIQ is uniquely capable of transforming traditional forms-based processes into intelligent, conversational user experiences that improve the customer experience (CX) while also streamlining internal systems, managing risk and reducing demand for support services.



“Enterprises must stop delivering customer communications and instead start enabling customer conversations that are interactive, personally relevant and consistent across all channels and SmartIQ is a key component to this critical evolution,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “When we acquired Intelledox last year we knew that together, we could redefine customer engagement while helping companies become more efficient, decrease time to market and ultimately generate more revenue. The launch of SmartIQ is the culmination of that vision and we are thrilled for what this means for our company and the customers we serve.”

In the last year, Smart Communications’ ability to provide digital-first, customer-centric interactions throughout the entire customer lifecycle were significantly enhanced by deeper integration between SmartIQ and SmartCOMM TM , the company’s next-generation customer communications management (CCM) offering, which delivers personalized communications via every channel and at tremendous scale. Key to this was making SmartIQ available via Amazon Web Services (AWS), a deployment option first made available to SmartCOMM customers more than two years ago.

Combining the highly scalable CCM power of SmartCOMM with the forms transformation capabilities of SmartIQ has already led to Smart Communications being ranked as a Leader by multiple analyst firms in 2020. IDC, Aragon, Aspire and Novarica have all recognized the company’s leadership in CCM and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) as well as Workflow Content Automation (WCA) in their most recent reports. In these evaluations, Smart Communications stood out for its strategic vision, its first-mover advantage as a cloud-based offering and its Conversation Cloud framework , which helps enterprises easily integrate with other CX-focused technologies throughout their organization in order to produce a more complete view of the customer while also reducing internal silos.

“This has certainly been an unprecedented year and we do not take our success for granted,” added Brown. “At a time when delivering digital-first customer interactions is more important than ever, we are pleased to be able to support our customers with cloud-based technologies, like SmartIQ, that allow them to be agile and empowered to respond to rapid change while also keeping their customer relationships front and center.”



About Smart Communications

