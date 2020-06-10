Dezerland Park Orlando Announces Florida’s Largest Indoor Attraction, Which In Time Will Bring Iconic Cars & Nonstop Entertainment To All

/EIN News/ -- Dezerland Park Orlando to roll out an array of indoor attractions for car fans, movie fanatics and fun-seekers of all ages to enjoy world-famous automobilia and all-day fun in a spacious environment



ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dezerland Park Orlando announced it will, in time, be opening Florida's newest and largest indoor attraction, which will cater to guests of all ages and patrons with a wide range of interests for a full-day of endless entertainment.

Dezerland Park Orlando will offer an array of attractions that will open over a course of several months as the park continues to add and build a plethora of experiences across more than 800,000 square feet in a spacious environment.

Owner of Dezerland Park, Michael Dezer, is the man behind the mission. Dezer is known as a prolific real estate developer and as a car collecting aficionado. He began collecting cars more than 50 years ago and has since established one of the rarest and most-sought after collections of vintage, classic and military vehicles in the world, which guests will be able to see up-close.

“I have spent my life working hard to develop new concepts and ideas to bring to fruition, and I am delighted to share my passion for cars with the world and where better to do so than right here in Orlando, Florida,” said Michael Dezer, founder of Dezerland Park. “We are excited to become a vibrant member of the Central Florida Community and appreciate the support from local officials. We are preparing to offer a wonderful experience that will surprise and delight as we bring together entertainment and world-class automobilia under one roof here at Dezerland Park Orlando.”

When Dezerland Park Orlando makes its debut, guests can first experience what will be known as the heart of the park – The Auto Experience. Guests will discover the largest privately-owned collection of automobilia in the world spanning across 250,000 square feet. Guests will have the rare chance to see a dynamic display of Hollywood cars, the largest collection of James Bond with memorabilia from Connery to Craig, Batmobiles, cars from around the world, collections of Vespa scooters, micro cars and a wide assortment of military vehicles. Guests can also venture through a variety of themed areas displaying iconic cars from classic movies. Themed areas include the Bat Cave, Military Pavilion, The Great Gatsby Lounge, The Chrysler Lounge, Americana Lounge, Thunderbird Lounge, Cars of Europe, New York City, Cuba Libre, and Harley Lounge.

For attraction and game enthusiasts, Sebastian Mochkovsky, partner in attractions for the park and CEO of Sacoa , will showcase innovative technology to offer the latest cashless system to bring the ultimate entertainment experience to Dezerland Park offering hundreds of family arcade games, boutique bowling and the longest, dual go karting tracks in Florida suited for children and adults.

In the months following Dezerland Park Orlando’s opening, guests can expect to immerse themselves in a growing lineup of entertainment and dining options including kid-friendly carnival rides, a custom Pinball Palace game room, awe-dropping virtual and augmented reality kid games, six adventure-seeking escape rooms, a trampoline park, a themed restaurant called the Bond Lounge, and more. Dezerland Park will also be home to an array of specialty retailers and shopping experiences.

In addition, the venue will double as the largest and most unique event space, The Event Place, with dynamic venues offering extraordinary experiences for groups of 10 to 10,000 when it is safe to do so. Dezerland Park will continue to serve as home for Bass Pro Shops, Orlando Putting Edge and Cinemark Orlando. The park, in time, will also offer the Dezerland Park Automotive School that will be a non-profit foundation and serve as an educational program to teach auto trade to young students.

The health and safety of Dezerland Park’s team members, guests and families is a top priority. Once the park is able and ready to open, guests can expect to enjoy a fun-filled day in a safe, clean and spacious environment. Dezerland Park is taking extra measures to ensure its team members and guests have a safe and enjoyable experience. The park is preparing to follow regulations laid out by local authorities and CDC officials including, but not limited to the use of face masks, hand sanitizer stations, temperature checks, limited venue entrances and frequent sanitation of surfaces and attractions. Dezerland Park is also working to ensure guests and team members can practice social distancing with proper spacing of games, arcades and experiences. As the park continues to build, renew and prepare to open, guests can stay connected at Dezerlandpark.com .

Dezerland Park Orlando is located at 5250 International Drive.

Dezerland Park Orlando is Florida’s largest indoor attraction in the heart of Orlando on International Drive. The attraction is built to offer indoor fun all-day long for families and friends. It never rains in Dezerland. The Auto Experience at Dezerland Park is home to one of the most expansive privately-owned collections of automobilia in the world. The 800,000-square-foot venue boasts dynamic displays of Hollywood cars, military vehicles, Vespas, vintage cars and motorcycles. Dezerland Park will also be home to Arcade Orlando, UVR Orlando, Bowling Orlando, Jump Start – A Trampoline Park, A Quick Escape, The Pinball Palace, Central Park, Replay Lounge, Hello World, Karting Orlando, and Axecelsior.

