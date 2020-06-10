5G trials have begun in Pakistan
Pakistan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Pakistan’s telecommunications market. The report analyses the Telecoms Infrastructure, mobile, fixed broadband, Digital Media and Digital Economy sectors. Subjects include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Regional market comparisons
- Telecoms Maturity Index
- Data centres and smart Infrastructure;
- Major players, revenues, subscribers, ARPU;
- Broadband (FTTH, DSL);
- Internet of Things, 5G developments
- Mobile, broadband and mobile broadband forecasts to 2023-4.
Researcher:- Phil Harpur
Current publication date:- October 2019 (25th Edition)
Executive Summary
5G trials have begun in Pakistan
Pakistan’s telecom market had long struggled with the transition from a regulated state-owned monopoly to a deregulated competitive structure. The transition, and the development of the telecom sector generally, has been greatly aided by foreign investment.
Despite the government’s promotion of internet services and the expansion of access nationally over the past decade, fixed broadband penetration remains low at barely 1%. The fixed-line telephony market, dominated by Pakistan Telecommunications, is similarly underdeveloped, and the number of fixed lines is slowly declining as the mobile segment continues to expand.
As in many countries in Asia, both businesses and government agencies in Pakistan are opening up to the benefits of third-party data centres for public, private and hybrid cloud deployments. Data centres have been established in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, while telcos managing data centres include Telenor, Zong, and Ufone.
The mobile market has experienced moderate growth over the last six years, supported by a young population and a rising popularity of mobile services. Slow to moderate growth is predicted over the next five years, though stronger growth will be constrained by local competition which has kept prices down and ARPU low.
Mobilink and Warid merged their operations into a single brand, Jazz, which reduced the number of mobile operators reduced from six to five. Further market consolidation is anticipated over the next few years as the operating margins of the major operators come under further pressure.
In January 2020 the telecom regulator issued trial 5G licenses to Zong and Jazz. Despite this, the capacity of LTE infrastructure and the lack of compelling user cases for 5G suggests that network operators are not yet pressed to launch commercial services.
BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.
On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.
Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.
The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.
Key Developments
- Regulator postpones renewal of Telenor Pakistan’s GSM licence due to CPOVID-19 crisis,
- Fixed line market predicted to decline further over the next five years to 2024;
- Dominance of the mobile platform continues to hinder development of fixed-broadband segment;
- Universal Service Fund (USF) and Ufone signa contract to provide broadband coverage for the Makran Coastal Highway;
- MoIT aiming to launch 5G services later in 2020;
- Report update includes operator data to Q1 2020, regulator’s market data for 2019, Telecom Iaturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector.
Key companies mentioned in this report:
Pakistan Telecommunication (PTCL); Ufone (PTML, PTCL’s subsidiary); Telenor Pakistan; Warid Telecom; Zong; WorldCall; TeleCard; PakNet; Wateen Telecom (subsidiary of Warid Telecom); Mobilink; NayaTel; Wi-Tribe; National Telecommunications (NTC), Instaphone
- Key statistics
- Regional Asian Market Comparison
- Country overview
-
COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Mobile devices
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
-
Telecommunications market
- Market overview and analysis
- Revenue and investment levels
- Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
-
Regulatory environment
- Overview
- Regulatory authorities
- Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT)
- Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)
- National Telecommunications Corp (NTC)
- Fixed-line developments
- Access
- Mobile network developments
- Spectrum auctions – 2014 - 2017
- Mobile Termination Rates
- Other developments
-
Mobile market
- Market overview and analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Statistics by operator
- PMCL (Jazz)
- Ufone (PTCL)
- Telenor Pakistan
- Zong
- Special Communication Organisation (SCO)
- Historic - Instaphone (Pakcom)
- MVNOs
- Mobile content and applications
- m-commerce / m-banking
-
Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Government broadband projects
- Fixed broadband service providers
- Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTCL)
- Stormfiber
- Fixed broadband technologies
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) Networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Fixed wireless
- Other fixed broadband services
-
Digital economy
- e-Commerce
- Overview
- e-Government
- e-Education
- e-Health
- e-Commerce
-
Fixed network operators
- Fixed network subscribers by operator
- Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL)
- WorldCall group
- TeleCard
- Wateen Telecom
-
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Fixed line statistics
- Fibre networks
- International infrastructure
- Satellite networks
- Submarine cable networks
- International gateways
- International fibre optic links
- Data centres
- Overview
- Challenges
- Providers
- Smart infrastructure
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Smart cities
- Smart grids
- Appendix – Historic data
- Glossary of abbreviations
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – Pakistan – 2020 (e)
- Table 2 – Pakistan’s telecom revenues (PKR million) by category –- 2004 – 2018
- Table 3 –Pakistan’s telecom investment – total and mobile - 2004 – 2018
- Table 4 – Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in telecom sector – 2008 – 2018
- Table 5 – Percentage of Population Covered by Type of Mobile Network
- Table 6 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025
- Table 7 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Table 8 – Change in the number of mobile subscribers by operator – 2013 – 2019
- Table 9 – Change in the market share of mobile subscribers by operator – 2013 - 2019
- Table 10 – Annual change in the number of mobile subscribers by operator – 2015 – 2019
- Table 11 – Mobile subscribers by operator and 3G, 4G - 2018
- Table 12 – PCML (Jazz) mobile subscribers – 2008 - 2019
- Table 13 – Historic - Warid Telecom subscribers – 2005 – 2016
- Table 14 – Ufone (PTCL) subscribers – 2008 – 2019
- Table 15 – Growth in the number of Telenor Pakistan’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Table 16 – Development of Telenor Pakistan’s mobile ARPU – 2010 – 2020
- Table 17 – Development of Telenor Pakistan’s financial data – 2010 – 2020
- Table 18 – CMPak (Zong) mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2019
- Table 19 – Change in the number of fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025
- Table 20 – Fixed broadband subscribers by access type – 2009 – 2019
- Table 21 – Fixed Broadband subscribers by access type – 2009 – 2019
- Table 22 – Fixed broadband subscribers market share by access type – 2009 – 2019
- Table 23 – Fixed broadband subscribers annual change by access type – 2010 – 2019
- Table 24 – International internet bandwidth – 2004 – 2018
- Table 25 – Lit/Equipped International Bandwidth Capacity – 2013 – 2018
- Table 26 – Cable modem subscribers – 2008 – 2019
- Table 27 – DSL broadband subscribers – 2005 – 2019
- Table 28 – FTTH subscribers – 2007 – 2019
- Table 29 – WiMAX subscribers – 2008 – 2019
- Table 30 – Fixed local line subscribers by operator– 2018
- Table 31 – Fixed-line (WLL) subscribers by operator – 2018
- Table 32 – Historic - PTCL fixed-line subscribers – 2008 – 2017
- Table 33 – Decline in the number of fixed-line subscriptions and teledensity – 2009 – 2025
- Table 34 – Historic - mobile subscribers – 1995 – 2005
- Table 35 – Historic - Telenor Pakistan mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2009
- Table 36 – Historic – fixed-line subscribers and penetration – 1991 - 2006
- Table 37 – Historic - Instaphone (Pakcom) subscribers – 2000 – 2010
- Table 38 – Historic - Internet Users and Penetration – 2007 – 2016
- Table 39 – Historic - PTCL broadband subscribers – 2007 – 2016
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Asian Telecoms Maturity Index by Market Category
- Chart 2 – Asian Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita
- Chart 3 – Telecoms Maturity Index – Central Asia
- Chart 4 – Mobile, Mobile Broadband & Fixed Broadband Penetration – 2019; 2024
- Chart 5 - Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 6 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 7 – Change in the number of mobile subscribers by operator – 2013 – 2019
- Chart 8 – Change in the market share of mobile subscribers by operator – 2013 - 2019
- Chart 9 – Growth in the number of Telenor Pakistan’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Chart 10 – Development of Telenor Pakistan’s mobile ARPU – 2010 – 2020
- Chart 11 – Development of Telenor Pakistan’s financial data – 2010 – 2020
- Chart 12 – Change in the number of fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025
- Chart 13 - Decline in the number of fixed-line subscriptions and teledensity – 2009 – 2025
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – Key market characteristics by market segment
- Exhibit 2 – Central Asia -Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country
