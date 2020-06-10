GL Enhances Message Automation and Protocol Simulation Test Tool
/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications, a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, has released a new enhancement to its popular MAPS™ (Message Automation and Protocol Simulation) software platform, version 20.5.14.
[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/maps-web-ip-tdm-3G-4G-protocols-emulation-architecture.jpg]
[See the product announcement newsletter: -https://www.gl.com/newsletter/gl-enhances-maps-framework-products-ver20.5.14-newsletter.html]
“MAPS™ is a protocol simulation and conformance test tool that simulates many protocols such as VoIP/IP, TDM, analog and wireless all within a single framework. This tool covers solutions for protocol simulation along with automation capability. The application gives users the unlimited ability to edit messages and control scenarios,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
“MAPS™ works on both TDM and IP interfaces. The signaling protocols are SS7, ISDN, MLPPP, CAS, MAP, CAP, GSM, BICC, SIP, SIP-I, MEGACO, MGCP, SIGTRAN, Diameter, and INAP.”
He further added, “MAPS™ also supports 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G & IMS mobile protocol standards for testing rapidly evolving wireless technologies”.
Enhanced MAPS™ Features
- Enhancements to MAPS™ Command Line Interface (CLI)
• MAPS™ now supports Linux CLI for Python and Java to provide the capability to remotely operate and automate the test
• Python APIs now support both Python version 2 and 3
• Python APIs now support load generation and call statistics
- Supports LTE conformance tool which supports more than 50 test cases to test S1AP procedures
- Supports Interactive Voice Response testing capability in SIP and CAS Protocol
MAPS™-SIP Protocol Enhancements
- New Python APIs support modifying SDP attributes for SIP Messages in run-time
- New Python APIs to insert and remove SIP headers in run-time
- Python APIs now support MSRP sessions
Other Important Features
- Flexible framework facilitates validation of any node functionality of any network element
- Customize any protocol IE's according to 3GPP standards
- Easily setup a test scenario within the lab environment
- Centralized Control and Remote Access with CLIs / APIs
About GL Communications
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com
Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com