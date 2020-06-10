ScyllaDB Adds Amazon DynamoDB-compatible API to Database-as-a-Service Offering

Scylla Cloud simplifies migration for DynamoDB users, adds Grafana integration and extends flexible new deployment options

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB today announced that it has added its recently launched Amazon DynamoDB-compatible API, Alternator , to Scylla Cloud, the fully managed version of its NoSQL database. Other new features in Scylla Cloud include integration with popular open source monitoring tool Apache Grafana and the ability for users to run Scylla Cloud on their own AWS accounts.



Scylla Cloud offers a cost-effective alternative to other database-as-a-service (DBaaS) options. Running the same workloads as Amazon DynamoDB and Google Cloud BigTable, Scylla Cloud comes in at roughly one-fifth the cost. Built on Scylla Enterprise, Scylla Cloud handles petabytes of data, performing millions of operations per second with predictable low latencies. It allows rapid prototyping, deployment and scaling of applications without the overhead of database administration, minimizing downtime and allowing developers to move high-performance applications quickly into production.

"We are very impressed with the performance and ease of operations with Scylla Cloud," said David Zhao, Director of Engineering at popular online publishing platform Medium. "Scylla Cloud gives us a fully managed database that frees us from having to spend valuable engineering time on DB operations. We've been fans of ScyllaDB for a long time. For our applications, it delivers the best cost/performance compared to other RDBMS or NoSQL databases."

Other recent Scylla Cloud updates include:

Run Scylla Cloud in Your Own AWS Account: ScyllaDB now gives users a choice of where they deploy their fully managed Scylla Cloud database: via their Scylla Cloud account or in their own AWS account. This new option allows Scylla Cloud users to keep all Scylla resources (EC2, VPC, S3 buckets, etc.) while maintaining their own AWS pricing, company policies and geographic regulations.

ScyllaDB now gives users a choice of where they deploy their fully managed Scylla Cloud database: via their Scylla Cloud account or in their own AWS account. This new option allows Scylla Cloud users to keep all Scylla resources (EC2, VPC, S3 buckets, etc.) while maintaining their own AWS pricing, company policies and geographic regulations. Grafana Integration: Scylla Cloud now integrates directly with the widely used Grafana multiplatform open source solution for running data analytics, improving the observability of Scylla Cloud cluster performance.

Scylla Cloud now integrates directly with the widely used Grafana multiplatform open source solution for running data analytics, improving the observability of Scylla Cloud cluster performance. Extract Metrics for Prometheus: Scylla Cloud now supports extracting cluster metrics in Prometheus format. Extracted statistics can be viewed with either Scylla Monitoring Stack or any other monitoring tool that supports the Prometheus format, such as Datadog .

“DynamoDB users who have experienced sticker shock from high database costs can now easily migrate to a much more cost-effective alternative, one with many more deployment options,” said Dor Laor, ScyllaDB co-founder and CEO. “They can also now take advantage of other open source tools like Grafana and Prometheus.”

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. API-compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X that of Cassandra, while significantly reducing the total cost of ownership. Comcast, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Grab, MediaMath, AppNexus, Medium, Santander and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

