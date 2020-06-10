Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,003 in the last 365 days.

Doosan Bobcat partners with Ainstein to develop radar sensor technology for compact equipment

/EIN News/ -- Strategic partnership will leverage state-of-the-art technology for autonomous operations

WEST FARGO, N.D., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doosan Bobcat North America announced today it has partnered with Ainstein AI, Inc. – a radar technologies company headquartered in Lawrence, Kan. – to develop next-generation radar sensor systems for Bobcat® equipment. Through this partnership, Ainstein and Doosan Bobcat North America will collaborate to create radar-based sensing solutions to detect objects and people on job sites.

“This strategic partnership leverages the respective strengths of Bobcat and Ainstein to further advance our connected and autonomous technology,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation at Doosan Bobcat North America. “Working together, we can evolve autonomous operations and provide our customers with optimal productivity and the ultimate operator experience through sensor technology.”

Doosan Bobcat and Ainstein will collaborate to create next generation radar sensor solutions to detect objects and people on jobsites when using Bobcat equipment. At its core, the radar system developed by Ainstein collects object position data — like range, azimuth, elevation and doppler information — to provide real-time alerts to operators by incorporating a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence. This allows an operator to be more immersed in the task being performed as opposed to focusing on obstacle and collision avoidance. This technology will enable obstacle avoidance solutions and future technologies that support autonomous operations.

“At Ainstein, we design and develop radar systems that are smarter and more affordable, and offer complete solutions for autonomous vehicles,” said Andrew Boushie, vice president of Strategy and Partnerships at Ainstein. “We are excited to begin our partnership and collaboration with Doosan Bobcat North America.”

The partnership is part of Doosan Bobcat North America’s initiative to identify forward-looking solutions to help equipment owners and operators maximize their productivity, efficiency, and safety through innovation and technology.

“As a global market and innovation leader, we strive to provide our customers with the latest technological advancements,” said Honeyman. “Ainstein has shown the technical capabilities and commitment to customize industry-leading solutions for Bobcat. We look forward to a strong partnership to bring the latest innovation to empower our customers to accomplish more.”

About Doosan Bobcat North America

Doosan Bobcat North America is the U.S. and Canadian subsidiary of Doosan Bobcat Inc., representing the world-renowned brands of Bobcat® compact equipment, Doosan® portable power products and Geith® attachments. These companies are industry leaders in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing compact construction equipment, landscaping, agriculture and homeowner related-equipment, generators, air compressors, lighting systems, light compaction equipment, and attachments.

About Ainstein

Founded in 2015, Ainstein enables safer driving, flying, working and living through radar-based technology. Leveraging our radar technology and expertise, we are continuously imagining, developing and perfecting products that haven’t been built before. We make radar more affordable and easier to deploy, offering complete customized solutions for autonomous drones, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, and IoT Applications. We incorporate a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into all of our products. Headquartered in Lawrence, Kansas, Ainstein is in the business of improving safety and protecting valuable assets through innovation.

For more information, contact:      
       
Doosan Bobcat North America     Ainstein
Stacey Breuer     Katie Parr
Director of Corporate Communication     UPRAISE Marketing & PR
and Public Affairs     Email: ainstein@upraisepr.com
Email: stacey.breuer@doosan.com     Mobile: (503) 442-8805
Mobile: (701) 390-3342      

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2c6ce40-6677-42ab-afb7-597434d7c99e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70f13854-6ecb-4e75-9951-931cdcd1311e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/248ad4fd-460f-44a6-8a61-a31606f1fd7f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52753523-25e8-48a8-8f69-3829c8f114e7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8db3665-bf2c-4eca-b58b-38962276b7aa

Primary Logo

Bobcat s64 Pallet Fork

Bobcat s64 Pallet Fork
Bobcat s76 Bucket

Bobcat s76 Bucket
Bobcat t76 Root Grapple

Bobcat t76 Root Grapple
Ainstein K-79 Sensor

Ainstein enables industrial vehicles to operate in hazardous conditions such as mines, agricultural fields and construction sites, where dust, snow, rain and other hazards prevent the typical camera and LiDAR solutions that are commonly deployed in self-driving passenger cars from working reliably.
Ainstein K-79 Sensor

Ainstein K-79 sensor optimized and validated for autonomous operation in hazardous environments.

You just read:

Doosan Bobcat partners with Ainstein to develop radar sensor technology for compact equipment

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.