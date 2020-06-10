NEWS: Library Events Canceled Until 9/1

The Library of Congress announced today that it will cancel all scheduled public events at the Library until Sept. 1 as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 coronavirus. Whenever possible, the Library will reschedule the public programs that have been canceled. We will also provide regular public updates on the operating status of Library facilities.

Library of Congress buildings and facilities remain closed to the public until further notice. Because the health and safety of Library employees and visitors is our first priority, the Library continues to consult with public health professionals regularly, particularly when considering the Library’s operating status, building access, public programs and public tours.

During this period, the Library has expanded its online events and programs, launching Library of Congress: Engage! with original content from bestselling children’s author Dav Pilkey and National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Jason Reynolds.

In September, the 20th Library of Congress National Book Festival will celebrate “American Ingenuity,” featuring the creativity and inspiration of some of the nation’s most gifted authors in a reimagined virtual festival the weekend of Sept. 25-27. More details will be announced this summer.

The public can also still access many Library resources through LOC.gov, Ask a Librarian and Congress.gov. Users of the U.S. Copyright Office’s services can submit applications online, browse FAQs, and submit emails with questions through copyright.gov. The Copyright Office is also available by phone at (202) 707-3000.

More information about the Library of Congress’ response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic can be found at: loc.gov/coronavirus/. Individuals may subscribe to email bulletin services for the latest information on Library news, virtual events and other special topics at loc.gov/subscribe/.

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office.