Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,005 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday June 11, 2020

 For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 10, 2020                                                            

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 Allen

Jackson Township

 Ashtabula

Saybrook Township Park Commission

 Belmont

Belmont County Land Reutilization Corporation

 Columbiana

Elkrun Township

Yellow Creek Township

 Defiance

Tiffin Township

 Franklin

Everest High School

 Greene

City of Beavercreek, Ohio Energy SID, Inc.

 Guernsey

Madison Township

Ohio Valley Educational Service Center

 Hardin

Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District

 Highland

Highland County District Library

 Jackson

Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library

 Lake

Painesville Township Park District

 Lawrence

Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District

 Lucas

Ohio School Plan

 Meigs

Columbia Township

 Miami

Miami County Educational Service Center

 Monroe

Salem Township

 Montgomery

City of Oakwood

 Morgan

Center Township

 Muskingum

Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 Pike

Pike Soil and Water Conservation District

 Preble

Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation

 Richland

City of Mansfield

 Trumbull

Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc.

 Wayne

Beacon Hill Community School

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday June 11, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.