For Immediate Release:

June 10, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Jackson Township Ashtabula Saybrook Township Park Commission Belmont Belmont County Land Reutilization Corporation Columbiana Elkrun Township Yellow Creek Township Defiance Tiffin Township Franklin Everest High School Greene City of Beavercreek, Ohio Energy SID, Inc. Guernsey Madison Township Ohio Valley Educational Service Center Hardin Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District Highland Highland County District Library Jackson Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library Lake Painesville Township Park District Lawrence Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District Lucas Ohio School Plan Meigs Columbia Township Miami Miami County Educational Service Center Monroe Salem Township Montgomery City of Oakwood Morgan Center Township Muskingum Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau Pike Pike Soil and Water Conservation District Preble Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation Richland City of Mansfield Trumbull Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc. Wayne Beacon Hill Community School

A full copy of each report will be available online.

