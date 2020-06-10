Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Allen
Jackson Township
Ashtabula
Saybrook Township Park Commission
Belmont
Belmont County Land Reutilization Corporation
Columbiana
Elkrun Township
Yellow Creek Township
Defiance
Tiffin Township
Franklin
Everest High School
Greene
City of Beavercreek, Ohio Energy SID, Inc.
Guernsey
Madison Township
Ohio Valley Educational Service Center
Hardin
Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District
Highland
Highland County District Library
Jackson
Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library
Lake
Painesville Township Park District
Lawrence
Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District
Lucas
Ohio School Plan
Meigs
Columbia Township
Miami
Miami County Educational Service Center
Monroe
Salem Township
Montgomery
City of Oakwood
Morgan
Center Township
Muskingum
Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Pike
Pike Soil and Water Conservation District
Preble
Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation
Richland
City of Mansfield
Trumbull
Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc.
Wayne
Beacon Hill Community School
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
