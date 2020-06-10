Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Connected Vehicle Pilot Program Begins a New Phase

THEA is proud to announce that we have partnered with Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI), to use Connected Vehicle (CV)-ready Hyundai vehicles and hardware in the CV Pilot deployment to provide the next evolution of a commitment to delivering safe transportation.

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Florida, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) continues collaborating with the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) as a Connected Vehicle Pilot site, the next step to creating a connected transportation system is working with the auto industry. THEA is proud to announce that we have partnered with Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI), to use Connected Vehicle (CV)-ready Hyundai vehicles and hardware in the CV Pilot deployment to provide the next evolution of a commitment to delivering safe transportation.



This is an important step in continuing the testing of transportation safety applications to provide drivers with the best information possible. THEA’s CV Pilot applications have proven that information from connected infrastructure can benefit drivers, automakers, and road operators as a means to transmit crucial safety information. In the past 18 months, the THEA CV Pilot has warned 14 wrong-way drivers on interchange ramps, 9 potential trolley crashes, and has given over 1,500 speed warnings a month on freeway exit ramps, to state a few examples.



This partnership with Hyundai is the next step in making connected roadways a reality in Tampa Bay. “Hyundai has steadily invested in research and development furthering our commitment towards future innovations such as connected vehicle technology,” said John Robb, Director, Electronic Systems Development, HATCI. “Working together with government organizations, such as THEA, and other industry partners allows us to better understand the benefits of these advanced features which may ultimately create a more safer and efficient driving environment."



In September 2020, phase 3 of the THEA CV Pilot will be complete. At that time, Hyundai and THEA will hold a demonstration to showcase how OEM vehicles equipped with prototype CV technologies can interact with the CV Pilot vehicles and roadside units. “The next step is integrating auto manufacturer on board technology, I believe this will be a dramatic improvement in how we are able to communicate with vehicles. Hyundai has been a great partner and this will be an exciting time.” Says Bob Frey, Project Manager for THEA’s CV Pilot project.



About THEA’s Connected Vehicle Pilot

In 2015, The USDOT awarded $18.5 million in federal grant monies to the Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority to conduct an innovative CV pilot. The THEA CV Pilot employs state-of-the-art technology that allows vehicles to communicate to roadside infrastructure and other vehicles about traffic, hazards, and other potential factors affecting pedestrian, vehicle, and bicycle safety.

About Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc.

As one of Hyundai Motor Group’s (HMG) seven global centers focused on research and development (R&D), HATCI was established in 1986 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. HATCI is HMG’s design, technology and engineering division for North America. As HMG solidified its position as one of the top five global OEMs, HATCI has grown to include a strong network of engineering disciplines and increased business-focused activities to support North America’s Voice of the Customer.



HATCI supports new model development for HMG’s North American operations and global programs from our dedicated engineering facilities and support staff at affiliate sites located throughout the United States (Alabama, California, Georgia, Michigan, and Washington D.C.). HATCI’s success in satisfying the demands of increasingly sophisticated consumers is a direct result of HMG’s commitment to the future of American automotive engineering. HATCI upholds a strong R&D philosophy hinged on creative and passionate input of all team members. This philosophy is paramount to HMG’s North American operational strategy and serves as the foundation for engineering excellence and technological advancement.

About THEA

A public agency led by local citizens and operating with no tax dollars, the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) provides safe, reliable, and financially sustainable transportation services to the Tampa Bay region while reinvesting customer-based revenues back into the community. From being the owner and operator of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway to offering real-time testing and showcasing of connected vehicle and autonomous vehicle technologies, to the design and operation of the world’s first reversible all-electronic toll road, THEA continues to drive the conversation on cutting-edge transportation solutions. For more information, visit www.tampa-xway.com.



More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at, www.hatci.com. http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.comAbout Hyundai Motor America

