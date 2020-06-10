Indonesia Over-the-top Market is Estimated to Reach $1.50 Billion by 2026: AMR

Rise in prominence of direct carrier billing, surge in subscription of over-the-top video (SVoD) in Indonesia, and high speed of internet drive growth of the Indonesia over-the-top market. Based on device type, the smartphones segment dominated the market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. OTT providers have capitalized on the situation by implementing innovative strategies to increase paid subscriber base

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Indonesia over-the-top (OTT) market garnered $213 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.50 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, major winning strategies, value chain, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prominence of direct carrier billing, surge in subscription of over-the-top video (SVoD), increase in penetration of smartphones and compatibility with OTT applications, and high speed of internet drive growth of the Indonesia over-the-top market. However, challenges in consumer engagement and piracy of digital streaming ecosystem restrain the market growth. Contrarily, shift toward the local content and integration of advanced technologies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6186

Covid-19 scenario:

There is a massive spike in utilization of over-the-top platforms. Indonesian people have been adopting them as a source of entertainment to pass their time as they have to stay at homes during the lockdown.

OTT providers have capitalized on the situation by implementing innovative strategies to increase paid subscriber base, which in turn, will raise profitability.

With increase in the subscription user base, OTT players are expected to achieve more profitability from subscriptions than in-app advertisements.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Indonesia over-the-top market based on component, device type, content type, revenue model, user type, and end user. Based on component, the solution segment held the major share of the overall Indonesia over-the-top market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. However, the services segment would register the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2026, as they are available in reduced cost and offer improved performance of OTT platforms.

Based on device type, the smartphones segment dominated the market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of smartphone devices and surge in delivery of content over mobile networks with excellent mobile broadband coverage.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6186

Based on revenue model, the advertisement segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, and will maintain its contribution by 2026. Based on user type, the commercial segment held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2018. However, based on end user, the education & training segment is projected to portray a considerable growth rate in the upcoming years.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include CatchPlay, Iflix, HOOQ, PT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media), Mola TV, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), Netflix Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom Indonesia), PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Vidio.com, and Viu.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter