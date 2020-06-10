Blue Ridge Price Optimization Solution Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status

New SuiteApp for Price Optimization Meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform Development Standards and Best Practices

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge , a provider of comprehensive, cloud-native supply chain planning solutions, today announced that its Price Optimization solution has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps retail and distribution organizations leverage advanced science to quickly identify opportunities and simulate pricing strategies for peak margin, profits, revenues and sales.



“Price Optimization uniquely blends science and synchronization to solve our customers’ biggest problem—what they don’t know,” said Cliff Isaacson, Blue Ridge executive vice president of product strategy. “Price Optimization provides customers with the insight to pivot quickly, grab significant near-term savings, and shape and align longer-range S&OP processes.”

Blue Ridge Price Optimization quickly identifies both overpriced and underpriced products while providing accurate recommendations for aligning prices across products, channels and price points including wholesale, list and customer segment. The solution provides daily alerts on competitive price changes, as well as recommendations on reducing excess inventory to increase revenue and profit margins up to 30 percent.

“Price Optimization analyzes both fast-selling key items and infrequently sold, long-tail assortment items across all channels to help determine the max profit point and make pricing decisions with confidence,” said Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for Price Optimization and helps NetSuite customers consistently deliver pricing that’s both competitive and profitable.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Blue Ridge Price Optimization, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite . For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com .

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite and unlock further growth for NetSuite customers. The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developers .

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory – right-priced across the entire mix – to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy, and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

