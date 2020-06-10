goeasy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated May 1, 2020 were elected as directors of goeasy. The vote was conducted at the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which took place virtually on June 9, 2020. The results of the vote are set out below:



Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Donald K. Johnson 5,624,891 97.39% 150,798 2.61% David Ingram 5,628,710 97.46% 146,979 2.55% David Appel 5,728,069 99.18% 47,620 0.82% Sean Morrison 5,762,699 99.78% 12,990 0.23% Karen Basian 5,769,599 99.90% 6,090 0.11% Susan Doniz 5,561,323 96.29% 214,366 3.71% Honourable James Moore 5,744,144 99.45% 31,545 0.55%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2020 have already been filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees.

Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $4.2 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.



goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

