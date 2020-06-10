UPDATE -- Qlik Announces Global and Regional Partner Awards

Annual Awards Honor Outstanding Achievement and Innovation for Joint Customer Success

“We are proud to acknowledge the achievements made in 2019 by Qlik partners,” said Chris Moore, Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances, Qlik. “Last year our partner program and ecosystem helped Qlik capitalize on the growing enterprise need for modern data and analytics solutions to drive more value from data. Our global partner network continued to expand the adoption of Qlik through the cloud, while also growing interest in our data integration offerings to help customers successfully execute end-to-end data strategies.”

“Being selected Technology Partner of the Year by Qlik showcases that customers are increasingly benefiting from our joint value proposition of enabling analytics in the cloud,” said John “JG” Chirapurath, General Manager, Azure Data, AI and Edge at Microsoft. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration, with Qlik Data Integration accelerating the delivery of analytics-ready data to Azure Data Services, helping customers realize more value from their data.”

Global Partner Award recipients include:

Technology Partner of the Year: Microsoft

Technology Partner Innovation: Snowflake

Corporate Social Responsibility Partner of the Year: Deloitte

MSP Partner of the Year Award: Deloitte

Solution Provider Partner Innovation: Mehrwerk

System Integrator Partner Innovation: Cognizant

North America Partner Award recipients include:

New Partner of the Year: Gain Insights

Solution Provider of the Year: DI Squared

System Integrator Partner of the Year: SDG Group

OEM Partner of the Year: Forcepoint



EMEA Partner Award recipients include:

Fastest Growing Partner of the Year: eCraft

Solution Provider of the Year: Inform GmbH

OEM Partner of the Year: Synertrade

Authorized Reseller of the Year: Effeqt

Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients include:

Master Reseller of the Year: K.K. Ashisuto

New Partner of the Year: Insight Technology

Solution Provider of the Year: Acumen

System Integrator Partner of the Year: NCS Singapore

Authorized Reseller of the Year: Avensys

Latin America Partner Award recipients include:

Partners received their awards at the Qlik Virtual Partner Awards Ceremony, which can be viewed here .

