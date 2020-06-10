Netsurion Introduces Remote Workforce Security to Provide Portable, Comprehensive Cybersecurity in the WFH Era

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion , a leading managed security services provider, today released Remote Workforce Threat Detection, a new built-in feature of its best-in-class EventTracker SIEM platform that provides portable and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity threats in the emerging Work-From-Home (WFH) era.



Remote Workforce Threat Detection is immediately available at no charge to EventTracker customers and the company’s MSP partners to help them protect their clients’ expanded WFH remote attack surfaces. The solution, which is bundled with EventTracker for future customers as well, is optimized for small businesses with one location and a few dozen employees to medium enterprises with thousands of employees at multiple locations.

The new capability complements existing authentication, SaaS services, remote access and VPN solutions. Netsurion’s award-winning EventTracker SIEM delivers wide visibility into your security and compliance posture whether at the endpoint, on your critical servers and network equipment, in the cloud, at home or on-premises. It automatically detects behavior anomalies and indicators of compromise (IoCs), alerts security teams and offers options to block attacks.

Remote Workforce Threat Detection provides visibility and protects organizations using leading collaboration platforms including SaaS productivity solutions, Microsoft 365 and Google Suite; Single Sign-On authentication solutions including Okta, Cisco Duo and Microsoft; VPN solutions from Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, SonicWall and Remote Access via RDP. The solution also watches for COVID-19 related phishing scams which have significantly increased in volume.

“We monitor six billion events every day from our 24/7 global SOC and have seen a significant spike in threat activity directly tied to WFH,” said A.N. Ananth, president of Netsurion. “We designed Remote Workforce Threat Detection to give our customers an easy way to highlight security problems specifically associated with a remote workforce. Abnormal behavior is identified even in cases where a home PC is used to connect to company resources.”

Remote Workforce Threat Detection helps prevent attacks using compromised credentials and phishing, which remain the greatest factors in data breaches according to the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) . And as if the expanded WFH attack vectors were not enough, growing use of COVID-19-related themes for phishing prompted a joint alert from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.K. National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

By analyzing login and network behavior, Netsurion’s EventTracker with Remote Workforce Threat Detection provides complete visibility. As a SIEM solution that includes an endpoint-based software agent, EventTracker enjoys a wide-angle view of your assets and network. It can therefore identify threats that point solutions, such as anti-virus or appliance-based solutions, cannot see. First time logins from suspect locations, multiple simultaneous sessions from different places, VPN abuses and suspicious remote access patterns are all detected.

“Compliance is another looming issue brought to the forefront by the telework surge,” said Ananth. “With up to 90% of employees working from home, security auditors in highly regulated organizations are starting to challenge compliance earned for on-premises employees. A complete level of protection for remote employees, once a nice to have, is now a must.”

In a recent review, the EventTracker security platform was awarded 4.75 stars by SC Media for performance, support and value in the SIEM and UTM-NGFW review . Netsurion stands alone in the industry as a vendor that offers both best-in-class SIEM technology for DIY security professionals and a 24/7 ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) for those who want a managed security solution, the reviewers stated.

More information about Netsurion’s EventTracker Remote Workforce Security is available online.

