Global Uveitis Treatment Market Size Will Reach to USD 730.0 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Uveitis Treatment Market

Global uveitis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%and is anticipated to reach around USD 730.0 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Uveitis Treatment Market By Treatment Type (corticosteroids, immunosuppressant, monoclonal antibodies, cycloplegic agents, antibiotics, antivirals, antifungal, and analgesics), Disease Type (anterior uveitis, posterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, and panuveitis), Distribution Channel (hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others) and Regions: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global uveitis treatment market in 2019 was approximately USD 490.5 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%and is anticipated to reach around USD 730.0 Million by 2026.

Uveitis disease can destroy and directly affects the eye tissues. Primary symptoms of uveitis include swelling and inflammation of the eyes. This disease leads to the blindness of animals as well as humans. The name of the disease indicates that the uveitis part of the eye swells more. Increasing the prevalence of uveitis across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of the global market.

Key players operating in the uveitis treatment market not restricted to include Bausch & Lomb Incorporated; Allergan, Inc., AbbVie Inc.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG; Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Alimera Sciences, Inc. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and amongst others. Companies in the global uveitis treatment market are focusing on organic and inorganic business strategies such as partnerships, launches of advanced products to achieve revenue contribution in the global market.

Additionally, increasing research and development activities across the globe in the field of ophthalmology is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the target market in the near future. Moreover, the rising number of clinical trials for the treatment of eye inflammation is a major factor anticipated to boost growth of the global market in the near future. However, the high cost associated with R&D is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

The global uveitis treatment market has been segmented on the basis of treatment type, disease type, and distribution channel. Based on treatment type the target market is classified as monoclonal antibodies, immunosuppressant, corticosteroids, cycloplegic agents, antifungal, analgesics, antibiotics, and antivirals. Based upon disease type segment the global market can be bifurcated as posterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, anterior uveitis, and panuveitis. The distribution channel segment is classified as ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, others, and ophthalmology clinics. The hospital's segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Based upon the region the global uveitis treatment market has been classified as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate in the global uveitis treatment market in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions during the forecast period 2019-2026. This is attributed to the increased prevalence of non-infectious uveitis in the countries especially in the U.S. of this region. Government funding to the healthcare sector is expected to boost the growth of the target market in the region. Also, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR, owing to the presence of key operating players in the countries of the region. Latin America uveitis treatment market is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the coming years.

This report segments the uveitis treatment market as follows:

Global Uveitis Treatment Market: Treatment type Segment Analysis

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressant

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cycloplegic Agents

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Antifungal

Analgesics

Global Uveitis Treatment Market: Disease Type Segment Analysis

Anterior Uveitis

Posterior Uveitis

Intermediate Uveitis

Panuveitis

Global Uveitis Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

