Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (10-06-2020)

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

The Ministry of Health confirms eight (8) new COVID-19 cases from 2,423 samples tested on 09th June, 2020. Four (4) new cases were among of 1,388 samples tested from Points of Entry while four (4) new cases were among 1,035 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 665.

Additionally, thirty-one (31) foreign truck drivers (16 Kenyans, 8 Tanzanians, 5 Eritreans, 1 Burundian and 1 South Sudanese) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases: 1. Three (03) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry while one (01) case is a truck driver who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula Point of Entry. 2. Four (04) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 2 from Kyotera, 1 from Kayunga and 1 from Amuru Districts.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 119 COVID-19 recoveries and NO COVID-19 related death recorded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

