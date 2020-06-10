Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Announcing XEO, the leader in interactive audience engagement

/EIN News/ -- Now, audiences can participate, sponsors can target, and the show can go on.  We’re all about online experience; empowering content owners with a brand-new level of audience engagement.

GREELEY, Colo., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcite Interactive today announced the launch of XEO.  XEO is a new and innovative way to interact with event fans and online audiences.  Customers can now create engaging experiences online for each show activation.  The integration of sponsor and advertiser content adds to the overall experience and significantly extends your normal audience reach.

“Xcite is about bringing thought leadership and technology resources to help our customers accelerate the return to large-scale events.  We combined our experience with Sports audience engagement in a new way to reach audiences everywhere,” said Brandon Knicely, CEO at Xcite.

As we all find our way back into sports, events and conferences, XEO is the smart platform solution. We believe events are better with interactive user engagement.  The new normal is the reality that our social experience has moved online to stay.  We believe we can make it more fun and profitable for our partners.

Watch the Introduction:  https://vimeo.com/424162379

Custom features include:
     
  Interactive Programming 
   
    Audience reaction modules
     
    Gamification modules
     
    Integrated advertising
     
  Realtime Action Board
     
    Intelligent modules for real-time data visibility
     
    Real-time audience segmentation
     
    Smart Ad placement

As the leader in sports engagement technology, Xcite has partnered with over 130 professional sports teams around the world.  XEO’s built for a number of new vertical markets, including events, conferences and webinars.

About Xcite Interactive

Elevating the game in fan entertainment and engagement, Xcite Interactive is the industry leader in branded sports entertainment, interactive gaming and innovative marketing. Its market-leading software is used by over 130 teams worldwide, including properties in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Contact:
JR Reichl
jreichl@xcite-interactive.com
800-464-9445
xcite-interactive.com

Announcing XEO, the leader in interactive audience engagement

