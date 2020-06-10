Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,943 in the last 365 days.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

/EIN News/ -- RIDGEFIELD, Conn., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, today announced that the Company will present at the virtual Jefferies Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415

Primary Logo

You just read:

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.