ECER Inc.: Providing A Prompt, Efficient Way Of Collecting Electronics
SHIRLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If your business, school, medical office or municipality has equipment taking up valuable space and is in need of a prompt clean-up solution, count on East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER) Inc. to get the job done.
While many companies in the industry have come & gone over the years, ECER Inc. (with locations in MA & NH) has over 20 years of reliable experience in the business, providing consistent & dependable electronics pick-up & recycling service to municipalities, businesses, hospitals & schools all around the greater New England region.
Upon its establishment, ECER Inc. determined that their mission would be to provide a service for which there was a large void at the time, while doing its part to improve the world around us and recycle potentially hazardous equipment responsibly. ECER Inc. is one of the few companies in New England that is licensed to demanufacture electronics. As part of its pledge to everyone it does business with, they assure customers that their process from collection to disposal is all done with regard for the ecosystem, and that nothing that enters their facility ends up in a landfill.
ECER Inc. helps to simplify the recycling process for all by notifying its customers that it takes “anything with a plug or battery”. That runs the gamut from computers, monitors & printers to smartphones, video game systems, and even air conditioners. A complete list of what they accept for recycling and the programs that are offered can be found here: https://ecerinc.com/containerPrograms.html.
We are well into Spring at this point, and more people are in the mindset of cleaning up their surroundings, which includes having their obsolete electronics picked up for recycling. Don’t get left out in the rain. Contact ECER Inc. today at (877) 537-9940 or at http://www.ecerinc.com to schedule a pickup.
Erica Darney
