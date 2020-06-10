Priority Health Selects The Inovalon ONE® Platform

Leading Health Plan Transitions Initiatives to Inovalon’s Integrated Platform

BOWIE, Md., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced a multi-year engagement with Priority Health, a leading Michigan health plan with more than one million members, to provide a configuration of the Inovalon ONE® Platform in support of superior member insights and economic performance for its commercial and Medicare Advantage memberships.



Under this engagement, Inovalon will implement Modules of the Inovalon ONE® Platform empowering healthcare ecosystem connectivity, data integration, clinical data extraction, natural language processing, predictive analytics, data visualization, and a number of additional capabilities within an integrated offering for Priority Health. Leveraging Inovalon’s platform, empowered by more than 55 billion medical events within Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry®, one of the largest and most comprehensive datasets in the nation, the implementation will benefit Priority Health’s focus on achieving superior insight and improvement regarding member conditions, care outcomes, clinical quality, risk score accuracy, and reporting.

This multi-year engagement replaces an incumbent solution utilized by Priority Health with implementation of Inovalon’s capabilities to begin in the second half of 2020.

“Priority Health’s provider network is the largest in Michigan with approximately 97% of all primary care physicians in the state. This impressive achievement of Priority Health lends itself wonderfully to Inovalon’s unique combination of health plan and member-focused analytics combined with our platform’s broad provider connectivity and reach,” said Bob Wychulis, president of Inovalon. “We’re proud to be partnering with Priority Health and are excited to support their commitment to bring superior quality and affordability of healthcare to their members.”

“At Priority Health, we have always had a strong focus on innovation and quality of performance,” said Tamara Hibbitts, vice president, Senior Markets at Priority Health. “We are pleased to have selected Inovalon as our partner and the implementation of their platform approach as we look to deliver on our promise to our members across Michigan.”

About the Inovalon ONE® Platform

The Inovalon ONE® Platform is an integrated cloud-based platform of nearly 100 individual proprietary technology toolsets and deep data assets able to be rapidly configured to empower the operationalization of large-scale, data-driven healthcare initiatives. Each proprietary technology toolset, referred to as a Module, is informed by the data of billions of medical events within Inovalon’s proprietary datasets. Combinations of Modules are configured to empower highly differentiated solutions for client needs quickly and in a highly scalable fashion. The flexibility of the Platform’s modular design enables clients to integrate the Platform capabilities with their own internal capabilities or other third-party solutions. The Platform brings to the marketplace a highly extensible, national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem on a massive scale, aggregate and analyze data in petabyte volumes, arrive at sophisticated insights in real time, and drive meaningful impact wherever it is analytically identified best to intervene, and intuitively visualize data and information to inform business strategy and execution.

About Priority Health

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering a broad portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than a million members each year, and offering a network that includes 97 percent of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Priority Health is the smart choice for people seeking affordable, quality health coverage.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 994,000 physicians, 558,000 clinical facilities, 315 million Americans, and 55 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

