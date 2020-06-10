ZINFI Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Data Security Compliance Audit

/EIN News/ -- Audit is the latest in an ongoing series of security initiatives at ZINFI to rigorously protect the data of customers and their global partner networks

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 1 audit for the security category.

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an auditing procedure that defines criteria for managing customer data based on five “trust service principles”: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. A SOC 2 report describes a service organization's systems and whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust principles. ZINFI’s SOC 2 Type 1 report was entirely “clean,” issued without qualified or adverse opinions.

“The security of customer data has always been a primary concern at ZINFI, and we are pleased to learn that our most recent compliance audit revealed we remain on track as we continue to adapt our platform and our internal processes to evolving data security and compliance challenges,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO, of ZINFI Technologies, Inc. “The SOC 2 audit is just one of a long series of ongoing security measures we are undertaking in order to earn the trust and confidence of our customers, along with the thousands of organizations they work with every day, as they use our software to build highly efficient and profitable partner networks across the globe.”

Rigorous data security is an integral part of ZINFI’s company culture, and security enhancements are a constant feature of updates to its adaptive software-as-a-service (aSaaS) channel management platform. Keeping customers informed about evolving security protocols is also a key component of ZINFI’s mission. Before the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) became law in 2020, ZINFI established a comprehensive CCPA Compliance resource area on its website to help customers and their partners understand and prepare for the new compliance challenge. Before that, in 2018, ZINFI established a Data Protection Office to monitor compliance with GDPR and other EU member provisions for protecting personal data, including the assignment of responsibilities, awareness-raising, training of staff involved in processing operations and the performance of related audits. The company recently launched a version of its Unified Channel Management platform on Microsoft Azure, in part to leverage granular, multi-layer security controls that ensure access to encrypted data is managed both in motion and at rest.

ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management software encompasses three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications, including partner relationship management automation, partner marketing management and partner sales management . These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management.

ZINFI continues to attract broad recognition from both users and analysts for its innovation in channel management automation. In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report , earning perfect (5 out of 5) scores for “Product innovation roadmap,” “Pricing strategy,” “Supporting products and services” and “Number of employees.” The report cited ZINFI’s “commitment to modularity” as a key differentiator—which makes its platform suitable for both SMBs and large global manufacturers—and highlighted ZINFI’s “strong workflow and collaborations tools.” ZINFI was also named a leader in two previous Forrester reports: The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , and The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2018 report .

In addition, G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, placed ZINFI in the “leaders” quadrant in its Spring 2020 Best Partner Management Software category. ZINFI earned scores of 90% or higher on every G2 metric, which included Quality of Support (98%), Meets Requirements (95%), Ease of Doing Business With (94%) and Ease of Use (92%). G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

