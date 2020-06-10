Xanadu Corporate Update Webcast

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (“Xanadu” or “the Company”) advises that investors and analysts are invited to participate in a webcast on Monday, 15 June 2020 at 12:00pm noon AEST. The purpose is to provide a Xanadu Corporate Update, which will be hosted by Xanadu’s Chairman, Colin Moorhead.

Participants will be able to ask questions online, and they will be answered at the end of the call.

The webcast will be accessible via the following browser link:

https://www.streamgate.co/xanadu-corporate-update

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart
Chief Executive Officer
M: +61 409 819 922
E:  Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com
W: www.xanadumines.com 		Spencer Cole
Chief Financial Officer
M: +61 434 047 987
E:  spencer.cole@xanadumines.com

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.

