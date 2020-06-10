Inmar Intelligence Expands Innovator Ecosystem with Addition of SPINS® as a Platform Accelerator

Using SPINS’ new market visibility and data technology, Inmar Intelligence will provide brands and retailers with access to exclusive, targeted audience segments for media and digital incentive products.

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC and Chicago, IL, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that SPINS®, the leading provider of wellness-focused data technology and market analytics, has joined the Inmar Intelligence Innovator Ecosystem as a Platform Accelerator.

SPINS, a wellness-focused data technology company that is a passionate advocate for the natural and specialty products industry, has coined data and industry definitions that have become the common language used across the natural products industry. In doing so, SPINS has helped brands communicate their growth to retailers including scaling their distribution while also allowing retailers to grow through innovation and a differentiated product strategy.

Together, Inmar Intelligence and SPINS will provide tools to help retail and brand partners enrich engagement with shoppers online and in-store and provide exclusive targeting capabilities using granular and meaningful, functional product attributes that connect shopper and market intent, benefit and need. Inmar Intelligence's media activation capabilities, loyalty, promotions and e-commerce deliver improved targeting of offers and content to premium audience segments at every touchpoint. By integrating SPINS' product intelligence we are enabling one common language to be used across the grocery product industry when responding to and understanding the impact of lifestyle needs, diet choices, medical and specialty conditions, and other shopper preferences and solutions.

"We are excited to announce the addition of SPINS to the Inmar Intelligence Innovator Ecosystem,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “We continue to see consumers engaging more than ever with brands that directly reflect their values and lifestyles, and retailers are in turn looking to these brands to drive category and business growth. We created the Inmar Intelligence Innovator Ecosystem to bring leading-edge technology together in an integrated digital platform to drive value for businesses, and we see this as we continue to build out an incredibly comprehensive platform for our customers."

The natural products industry has seen incredible growth and evolution over the past 20 years. According to SPINS State of the Market report for 2019, the natural products category grew five percent over the last year and is now $47.2 billion. In comparison, the total food and beverage retail landscape, encompassing natural, specialty and conventional retail, grew only 1.7 percent in the past year to $448.2 billion. Natural products comprise 10.5 percent of the dollar volume yet are responsible for 29.3 percent of dollar growth across the total marketplace.

“We are thrilled to join Inmar Intelligence’s Innovator Ecosystem as a Platform Accelerator,” said Tony Olson, Owner and CEO of SPINS. “For more than 20 years, our mission has been to increase the presence and accessibility of better-for-you products meeting lifestyle, diet, health conditions and preferences to create a healthier world. We look forward to working alongside Inmar Intelligence to help innovative brands grow and scale their distribution, while gleaning a deeper understanding of retailer differentiators as they work to strengthen their position among competitors within the industry.”

Last year, Inmar Intelligence launched its Innovator Ecosystem to accelerate innovation by integrating best-in-class technology, analytics and media companies from around the world with Inmar Intelligence’s existing comprehensive and deep technology solutions set. The Ecosystem is aimed at providing retailers and CPGs with a superior return on investment (ROI), increased transparency regarding shopper behavior and campaign performance, and a significantly improved shopper experience.

Throughout this summer, Inmar Intelligence will announce additional Platform Accelerators to the Innovator Ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.inmar.com/innovator-ecosystem.

###





About Inmar

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for over 35 years, Inmar has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please follow Inmar on Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.

About SPINS

SPINS LLC is a wellness-focused data technology company and passionate advocate for the natural and specialty products industry. Established in 1995, SPINS has been passionate about supporting companies that have a positive impact on the world by helping increase the presence and accessibility of health and wellness products. SPINS is committed to laying the foundation for the next generation of growth, providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that contribute to a healthier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.

Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com