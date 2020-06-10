Transparency Operation seizes 125 diamond Stones

Lucapa, ANGOLA, June 10 - About 125 diamond stones (still to be evaluated), USD 1700 and 55,000 kwanzas were seized as part of Transparency Operation, in the municipality of Lucapa, Lunda Norte province, from January to May this year.,

The information is contained in a report presented on Monday, at the meeting of the Outpost of Operation Transparency in Lunda Norte, regarding the actions carried out in the period in question.

The document states that in the same period, and as part of the operation to combat diamond trafficking and illegal immigration, two scales, three magnifying glasses, 20 kilograms of narcotics (marijuana), a diver's mask, among other means for mining exploitation, were also seized.