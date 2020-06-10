Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury/DUI-Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B301859

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                        

STATION: Shaftsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 6/9/2020 at 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kendall Farm Road, Winhall, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug

ACCUSED: John Ardia                                              

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, NJ

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 9, 2020 at approximately 2145 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Kendall Farm Road in the Town of Winhall after several observed moving violations. The operator was identified as John Ardia (48) of Morristown, NJ. Several indicators of impairment were observed and Ardia was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. Ardia was subsequently arrested for DUI-Drug and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Ardia was later released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on September 28, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/20 at 0815        

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

Shaftsbury/DUI-Drug

