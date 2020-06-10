Shaftsbury/DUI-Drug
CASE#: 20B301859
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 6/9/2020 at 2145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kendall Farm Road, Winhall, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug
ACCUSED: John Ardia
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, NJ
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 9, 2020 at approximately 2145 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Kendall Farm Road in the Town of Winhall after several observed moving violations. The operator was identified as John Ardia (48) of Morristown, NJ. Several indicators of impairment were observed and Ardia was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. Ardia was subsequently arrested for DUI-Drug and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Ardia was later released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on September 28, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/20 at 0815
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
