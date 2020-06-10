Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angola takes on UNCTAD African group

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 10 - Since the beginning of this month, the Republic of Angola has coordinated the African Group at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in a one-year rotating mandate. ,

In a note, the Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations offices and other international organizations in Geneva (Switzerland), Margarida Izata said that with this assumption Angola will give voice to African policies related to development, including trade, transport, finance and technology.

 

During the mandate, Angola will have the mission to alert to the opportunities for trade, investment and development of developing countries, in particular the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

 

UNCTAD was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1964 and reports to the UN General Assembly and the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

 

It usually meets at a summit conference every four years, and at ministerial level every two years.

