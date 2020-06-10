Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridgestone Recognized in Euronext Vigeo World 120 ESG Investment Stock Index for Second Consecutive Year

TOKYO (June 10, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the Euronext Vigeo World 120 index, a leading stock investment index focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, for the second consecutive year.

Euronext Vigeo World 120 is a stock index jointly developed by Netherlands-based Euronext, an organization operating multiple security exchanges in Europe, and Vigeo Eiris, a global provider of sustainability research for investors and issuers. The index is comprised of 120 companies exhibiting excellence in ESG areas selected from among the 1,500 market capitalization leaders of the European, North American, and Asia-Pacific markets.

The Bridgestone group continues to provide social value and customer value to be a sustainable solutions company toward the year 2050. The Group is working to minimize the environmental footprint and has set a target to reduce water withdrawal by 35 percent by 2020 (per unit from a 2005 baseline*1). In 2018, the Group exceeded its goal, reducing water withdrawal by 37 percent, reflecting significant improvements over the prior year. These efforts, combined with other initiatives that contribute to a sustainable society, resulted in Bridgestone's inclusion in the Euronext Vigeo World 120 index.

In Our Way to Serve, the Group's global CSR commitment, it has defined three Priority Areas-Mobility, People, and Environment-to guide us as we employ innovation and solutions to improve the way people move, live, work and play. In addition, six Management Fundamentals, including procurement and human rights and labor practices, have been put forth as indispensable elements of a responsible company. Innovative initiatives are being implemented in these areas.

  1. Bridgestone manages water withdrawal by unit of production volume and net sales for each business. A weighted average efficiency of the reduction is used as an index. The water withdrawal does not include the recycled water from third-parties and rainwater.

Related links: Bridgestone's CSR website Bridgestone Group's Sustainability Report 2018-2019 External Assessments of Bridgestone's sustainability

About Bridgestone Corporation: Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world’s largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

