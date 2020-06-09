Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Casper Sleep Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Click here to contact the firm and participate in the action.

​LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, including eligibility for appointment as a class representative. Investors can submit their transaction and contact information here to participate in the case.

The investigation concerns whether the Company misled investors regarding the strength of Casper’s global operations. Casper went public in February 2020, selling over 8 million shares at $12 a share. Just a few weeks later, in April 2020, the Company announced that Casper would decrease its global operations, including a dramatic 21% reduction to its global operations and sales team, and close its European operations. Casper also disclosed that Gregory Macfarlane had resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors from around the world and specializes in securities class actions and shareholder rights litigation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

