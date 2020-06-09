Ethan Allen CEO Receives Ascend A-List Award Honoring Outstanding Pan-Asian Leaders

/EIN News/ -- DANBURY, Conn., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During a virtual gala, held on May 28 by Ascend, North America’s largest Pan-Asian organization for business professionals, Ethan Allen President, Chairman and CEO Farooq Kathwari received a 2020 Ascend A-List Award.



Kathwari was honored alongside exceptional Pan-Asian leaders from both the public and private sectors, including Elaine Chao, U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Co-Chair for the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

“It’s a privilege to be in the company of leaders who are transforming business and government in the United States and beyond,” said Kathwari. “It has been the honor of my life, as an American by choice, to become the leader of a quintessential American brand while working to advance human rights around the globe.”

The Ascend A-List Awards give visibility to accomplished and impactful Pan-Asian business leaders. These awards elevate recipients’ profiles within their companies, their industries and their communities, spotlighting the business case for a continuous pipeline of Pan-Asian talent across North America.

This year’s virtual gala recognized the pinnacle of Pan-Asian talent leadership in the global marketplace, celebrating both resilient leadership and cherished connections, even in disruptive times. Event proceeds benefited the Ascend Foundation's research and thought leadership initiatives, need-based scholarships, and COVID-19 Action Agenda.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 design centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants in the United States, two manufacturing plants in Mexico and one manufacturing plant in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com .

CONTACT:

Geri Moran

Senior Director, Marketing & Public Relations

203.743.8374

geri.moran@ethanallen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd56780c-3c2c-4d33-bd90-d0e9fb772d25