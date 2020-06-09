Parliament commends government covid-19 performance

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 9 - The National Assembly Tuesday in Luanda approved the government report on its effort to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, in the light of the State of Emergency that was in force in the country from 27 March to 25 May this year. ,

The report was approved during a Parliament video plenary session, with 145 votes in favour, none against and 44 abstentions from opposition UNITA and CASA-CE dissidents.

The 37-page paper was presented by the minister of State and head of the Security Office to the Presidency of the Republic, Pedro Sebastião, in his capacity as coordinator of the Inter-ministerial Commission for Covid-19.

During the session, Pedro Sebatião spoke of the main results attained and the assistance extended to the population throughout Angola during the State of Emergency and Public Calamity periods.

He said the government has spent so far Akz 43 billion (about Usd 57 million) to fight the disease and arrest the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Pedro Sebastião stated that at the end of the 60 days of State of Emergency in Angola, the covid-19 records showed 70 positive cases, four deaths, 18 recoveries and 48 active patients.

The Inter-ministerial Commission for Covid-19 will be meeting soon to decide whether or not to lift the Luanda lockdown.

Meanwhile, delivering the daily covid-19 update briefing on Tuesday evening in Luanda, Health minister Sílvia Lutucuta said four new positive cases of the disease have been reported in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number to 96 positive cases, four deaths, 38 recoveries and 54 active patients. Of the positive cases, 34 are imported and 62 locally transmitted infections.