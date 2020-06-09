Gray Promotes Two Managers to New General Manager Positions

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced the promotions of Lori Bruffett and Scott Sanders to General Manager positions.

In Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas (DMA 82), Gray promoted Lori Bruffett to General Manager of KBTX, the local CBS affiliate for the eastern portion of the market effective June 1st. Lori started working at KBTX as an Account Executive in July 1988. She became the station’s General Sales Manager in May 2011, and she has served as KBTX’s Station Manager since January 2014. Over these past 32 years, Lori’s dedication and commitment have been instrumental in leading KBTX’s mission to provide outstanding service to the entire Bryan/College Station community.

In Myrtle Beach-Florence, South Carolina (DMA 97), Gray named Scott Sanders as the new General Manager of NBC affiliate WMBF, effective June 29th. For the past 12 years, Scott has served as Director of Sales for Gray’s WIS, which is the NBC affiliate for the Columbia, South Carolina, market. Prior to WIS, Scott was the Regional Director of WRLH in Richmond, Virginia, and WTVZ in Norfolk, Virginia, and the General Manager of WTVZ. Earlier, Scott spent five years as the National Sales Manager for KTVU in San Francisco, California.

About Gray Television:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households. Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 68 markets, and first or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv

