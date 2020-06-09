Netcapital to host Webinar: Invest in Black Founders

/EIN News/ -- Five black founders of innovative companies to present and answer questions



BOSTON, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Netcapital, a private securities platform that connects investors to entrepreneurs to help private companies grow, will host a webinar titled: “Invest in Black Founders – a Netcapital Demo Day,” on Thursday, June 11, at 8 pm EDT/5 pm PDT.

The webinar will feature five inspiring black founders who are leading innovative companies. All of these companies are currently raising capital on the Netcapital online platform, and anyone can invest for as little as $100, or in some cases less.

The five companies are:

ecoText, a digital textbook subscription provider for college students



Charles & Company, a luxury tea supplier with multiple vertical markets



Dome Audio, a maker of innovative new headphones



Deuce Drone, which provides drone delivery services for businesses



Watch Party, a cross-platform TV guide crowd-sourced from a viewer’s friends and family.



Information of each of these investment opportunities can be found at www.netcapital.com

These last few weeks have emphasized the need to support and elevate our black community. Netcapital believes it is important to support black-owned businesses, help build wealth in the black community, and promote diversity in the startup ecosystem.

About Netcapital:

Netcapital is a private securities platform that connects investors to entrepreneurs to help private companies grow. Netcapital enables companies to sell private market common stock to investors, thereby empowering emerging companies to raise capital through investment opportunities to the public. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association, as required by SEC rules.

