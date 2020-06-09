Hempure Revamps CBD 101 Crash Course for those Sheltering-in-place
The Oregon-based CBD company wants to help people stay occupied and healthy while they stay home.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online courses are definitely having their moment. Even though more states are opening up across the US, the return to ‘normal life’ is happening at a pretty slow pace. With more people staying home than ever before, everyone is looking for stimulation and when possible, a chance to grow. In recognition of this need, Hempure CBD is stepping up with an email version of their Ultimate CBD Guide. Those who sign up will have a chapter sent to their inbox every day for 11 days. In less than 2 weeks, they can be experts on all things related to CBD and the human body.
“The CBD 101 Crash Course is as much about learning something new as it is about taking ownership of your body and health, which is something we could all use right now,” says Hempure founder Sabina King. King is referring to suggestions that CBD could help with stress, pain, and general wellbeing. Subscribers can learn more about this field and simultaneously start to use this learning to better their physical and mental health.
Since CBD and the endocannabinoid system (the bodily system that CBD works with) are both relatively new discoveries, learners can also be sure that they will have access to information that they haven’t seen in their science books. Most medical colleges don’t teach their students about the endocannabinoid system either, despite it being one of the most wide-reaching systems of the human body.
The CBD crash course is also helpful for anyone working in the physical and mental health space, and to that end, Hempure offers a participatory certificate to anyone who successfully completes the course as well as a 10% discount on their first Hempure purchase. However, regardless of occupation, we could all stand to learn something new, especially when it could revolutionize the way we care for ourselves.
Sign up for the CBD 101 Crash Course here: http://www.hempurecbd.com/cbd-crash-course/
