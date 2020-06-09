Brock Clermont and Clermark Equestrian announce two all-new locations
Renowned showjumper Brock Clermont and Clermark Equestrian are proud to establish two brand new locations in Bromont, Quebec, and Wellington, Florida.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned showjumper Brock Clermont and Clermark Equestrian are proud to establish two brand new locations in Bromont, Quebec, and Wellington, Florida.
Acquiring two all-new footholds in Bromont and Wellington, celebrated showjumper Brock Clermont and the team at Clermark Equestrian—including assistant professionals Jaquelynn Neary and Craig Clermont—have now established fresh operations in the eastern Canadian province of Quebec and Florida's Palm Beach County alike.
Clermark Equestrian's two new locations, representing Clermark Equestrian North and Clermark Equestrian South, will be situated in the Canadian city of Bromont, Quebec, and the West Palm Beach-adjacent U.S. village of Wellington, Florida, respectively, according to Brock Clermont. "Clermark Equestrian is now servicing both Wellington, Florida, and Bromont, Quebec, for all of your lessons, boarding, training, sales, and show needs," general manager Clermont explains.
Overseeing Clermark Equestrian's Quebec-based northern division, and responsible for operations in Bromont, alongside Brock Clermont, will be Jaquelynn Neary, according to the renowned showjumper. In Florida, meanwhile, Craig Clermont will be Clermark Equestrian South's assistant professional, again alongside Brock Clermont, based out of the village of Wellington, approximately 65 miles north of Miami, according to the brand's general manager.
With both Clermark Equestrian's Bromont, Quebec, and Wellington, Florida, locations now secured until the end of the year at least, Brock Clermont and his team promise a full roster of facilities at each site. "Our trainers and managers at both Clermark Equestrian North and Clermark Equestrian South have countless facilities to offer to clients and their horses," reveals Clermont, "for all of your pony, hunter, jumper, and equitation aspirations."
Clermark Equestrian North will be based out of Knowlton/Bromont at ACB Sporthorses. Facilities at the Bromont site will include heated stables, ventilation systems with humidity control, 10 x 12 matted stalls with windows and automatic waters, large individual lockers, and an indoor wash stall with hot and cold water, according to Brock Clermont.
Also on offer, the general manager and famous showjumper has revealed, are 11 grass paddocks with automatic waters, a large 255 x 120 irrigated outdoor ring with fiber footing, and an attached 200 x 70 irrigated indoor arena, again with fiber footing. Furthermore, a full set of jumps, plus cross-country jumps from baby novice up to preliminary level, and storage space for competition trunks and other equipment can also be found on site, according to the Clermark Equestrian website.
"Further amenities at Clermark Equestrian North," says Brock Clermont, "include a heated kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, and bathroom, a washer and dryer, parking for cars and horse trailers, surveillance cameras, and plenty of trails for hacking."
Similar amenities and facilities are expected at Clermark Equestrian South, set to be based out of Jumping Springs Farm, subject to confirmation by Brock Clermont and his team. "We look forward to welcoming clients new and existing alike," adds Brock Clermont, wrapping up, "to our all-new bases in both Quebec and Florida, as Clermark Equestrian North and South continue to evolve to meet the ever-growing demands of our fantastic clients and their horses across the board."
