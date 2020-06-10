MOORGATE BENCHMARKS APPOINTS NASH JOOMA TO HEAD BENCHMARK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moorgate Benchmarks, the index company driving change, today announced the appointment of Nash Jooma as the Independent Chairman of its Benchmark Oversight Committee.
— Tobias Sproehnle, CEO of Moorgate Benchmarks
Nash Jooma is a highly accomplished compliance executive with extensive experience in the capital markets. In a career spanning over 30 years, Nash has been closely involved in regulation, including senior roles at the FCA, Citigroup and Commerzbank. He has extensive experience in the establishment of compliance and governance structures in the benchmark space, including recent consultancy work at Lloyds and J.P.Morgan.
Moorgate Benchmarks’ mission is to enable index providers and product issuers to create new products that deliver true choice to all investors. Experts in designing, optimising, managing and calculating indices for clients; streamlining operations using leading-edge technology; and implementing best practice governance systems to meet EU Benchmarks Regulation, the firm is challenging an industry ripe for disruption.
Tobias Sproehnle, CEO of Moorgate Benchmarks, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nash to chair our Benchmark Oversight Committee. His wealth of experience in compliance is a massive step in further strengthening the governance of the services we offer.”
-Ends-
About Moorgate Benchmarks
